Oculus Go price permanently slashed to impulse-purchase level

Always wanted to try a VR headset, but felt put off by the cost? Well, the Oculus Go could be the answer, as Facebook confirms that its entry level headset is getting a permanent price cut.

The Oculus VR parent company told Engadget that the 32GB Oculus Go will now cost $149 in the US, a reduction of $50 from its original $199 / £199 / AU$299 launch price.

The 64GB model has also been reduced from $249 / £249 / AU$369 to $199 in the US, with both models to be given "comparable discounts in every country where the Go is available".

These are the best VR headsets you can buy

Our top VR games of 2020

Oculus Go vs Oculus Rift: which VR headset is best for you?

While prices in other territories are still to be confirmed by Facebook, it looks like UK buyers can get their hands on the 32GB Oculus Go for £139, and the the 64GB model for £189 from Amazon.

Meanwhile, US buyers can already take advantage of the new lower cost at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and the Oculus Store. Check out the best Oculus Go prices in your region below:

VR for all

The Oculus Go was designed as a more accessible alternative to the the Oculus Rift, cutting the cord from the PC that was required to run its predecessor; in short, it's a VR headset best suited to casual gamers or anyone who wants to try out virtual reality media without committing to complicated (and expensive) setups.

You won't get the powerful performance of more premium VR headsets like the HTC Vive Pro, but the Oculus Go still offers loads of high-quality apps and games without needing a PC to power it.

As well as VR gaming, the Oculus Go can be used as a general entertainment device, for experiencing VR movies, shows, and even super-immersive meditation apps.

Its accessibility is one of the reasons we awarded the Oculus Go 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, alongside its good value for money – something that's even more relevant when you consider its new lower price.

Companies often lower the prices of their products in anticipation of a newer model. Right now, there's no indication that Facebook is planning to release a second-gen Oculus Go in the near future – although, at almost two years old, the Oculus Go is probably due an upgrade, if not in 2020, then perhaps in 2021.