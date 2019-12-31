These Oculus Go deals make virtual reality even cheaper in January Sales

If you're curious about entering the world of virtual reality in 2020, you'll want to start with these excellent Oculus Go deals. The cheap VR headset is currently £50 less on Amazon, with the deal spanning both the 32GB and 64GB models, meaning you can pick up an Oculus Go deal for just £149 in the January Sales.

You're getting access to an amazing world of virtual reality experiences, though you won't find the entire Oculus store available on the Go. This is a slimmed down experience with the price tag to match, so you'll still be playing fantastic games and have access to a wide range of virtual experiences and streaming but don't expect the full library of the Quest or Rift straight from the off.

Instead, this headset is geared towards the curious or simply those who don't want to splash out on an expensive PC to run their virtual reality - which makes these cheap Oculus Go deals even better.

Today's best Oculus Go deals for January sales

Oculus Go VR headset 32GB | £199 £149 at Amazon

This Oculus Go deal is not to be missed if you're at all interested in VR. The cheapest Oculus model – a standalone, cable-free VR headset – is still hovering at its Black Friday pricing, but could go back to the full RRP at any moment.View Deal

Oculus Go VR headset 64GB | £249 £199 at Amazon

A similar £50 off the 64GB model, which can store twice as many games and apps in its on-board hard drive. A great choice especially as its now at the price of the smaller 32GB product.View Deal

It's not the first time we've seen these headsets at such low prices: the 32GB model reached £149.99 over Black Friday, and continues to hover around that price, though we expect it will shoot back up to its RRP before the year is out, if not very early in 2020.

The 64GB model is also only £199.99, down from £249.99 – we saw it drop briefly to £189.99 but it's still a decent saving on an entry-level VR headset, and less than half the price of the more premium Oculus Quest.

If you're not in the UK, you can see the cheapest Oculus Go prices in your region below: