Now Broadband's new deal gives you fibre and Sky Cinema for less than £30 per month

Been dealing with slow broadband speeds and lack of worthy TV channels? Thinking of upgrading your broadband and TV setup over Christmas? Well Now Broadband just dropped a new deal on an internet package that may be right up your street.

For just £29.49 a month you can get Now's Fab Fibre broadband and Sky Cinema package. That's a bargain considering you're getting not just fibre broadband with average speeds of 36Mb but also access to over 1,000 movies including some of the biggest releases of 2018. And for chatterboxes, you even get free calls to landlines - any day, any time.

Not a big film fan? Not to worry - Now also has its Fab Fibre and Entertainment TV package for a quid less a month. You're still getting the same fibre broadband speeds but instead of Sky Cinema you get access to 11 new channels including Vice, MTV and Comedy Central and more than 300 box sets to binge on. You can get this package for £28.49.

Sound like your dream offers? Well you can see these deals in full down below and see exactly what you're getting with Now TV's Sky Cinema package. If this deal hasn't grabbed your interest then do not worry, you can scan through our best broadband and TV deals guide to find the one that fits you better.

What do I get with the Sky Cinema pass

Now TV is well known for its TV packages, it is in the name after all. And the Sky Cinema package gets you access to a lot of films. You get access to over 1,000 movies on demand and they release a new premiere every single day. It features some of the biggest films of this year as well as some of the classics and films for the kids - happy watching.

Now Broadband and TV deals in full:

Fab Fibre and Sky Cinema package | 12 months | 36Mb average speed | FREE anytime calls | £9.99 set-up | £29.49 a month

Now TV has gone all out on this deal. Not only do you get its fast fibre broadband but it has also thrown in its Sky Cinema package and all for £29.49 a month. That really is a lot of bang for your buck especially when you consider just how much content the Sky Cinema package gets you.

Fab Fibre and Entertainment package | 12 months | 36Mb average speed | FREE anytime calls | £9.99 set-up | £28.49 a month

For £1 less a month you can get the entertainment package instead. This gives you access to 11 new channels including Vice, Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central and MTV. You can even access boxsets from these shows. You won't get quite the wide array that the Sky Cinema package offers though.

