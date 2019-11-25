Ninja Foodi multi-cooker gets another Black Friday price cut - now just £129

The Black Friday shopping season is one that everyone can get involved in – and that includes those who enjoy cooking up a storm in the kitchen, with plenty of deals to be had on culinary kit.

We're here to direct you to a mouth-watering deal that just keeps getting better: the Ninja Foodi pressure and multi-cooker is now down to its lowest price of the sales season so far, yours for just £129 at a multitude of retailers, including Currys, Amazon, Very and AO.com.

If you need any more convincing, head over to our Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker review, where we described this device as a "fantastic investment with a wide variety of options". It's perfect for all that Christmas cooking you've got coming up.

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker Black Friday deal

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: £199 £129 | at Amazon

Pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast and grill your food to perfection in this all-in-one multi-cooker. With another £20 slashed off the price, it's an absolute steal this Black Friday.View Deal

As well as giving you everything you would normally expect from a pressure cooker, this incredibly helpful machine can also crisp your ingredients to perfection, if needed. It boasts a 6-litre cooking pot, a 3.6-litre cook and crisp basket, a reversible rack, a pressure lid and a crisping lid.

What's more, it's up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods, which means you've got more time free to check out some of the other Black Friday deals that are happening in the countdown to the big day.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.