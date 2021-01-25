Nikon UK temporarily stops taking orders due to 'changes brought on by Brexit'

Nikon UK has temporarily stopped taking any new orders from its store, due to the trading frictions caused by Brexit.

A notice on Nikon's UK site says that "we will temporarily not be taking any new orders", which it puts down to the "changes brought on by Brexit".

Unfortunately for those who've recently snapped up new releases like the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II, the issues seem to have affected existing orders too. Nikon added that if you've already placed an order, "we are working hard to ensure your order arrives as soon as possible".

We've contacted Nikon UK to find out the exact cause of the issues and how long they might go on for, and will update this story when we get a response.

But the issue is likely caused by Nikon UK store's distribution being based in Europe, and therefore subject to the customs friction that's been hitting all imports since the UK officially left the European Union on January 1.

Of course, it's still possible to buy cameras like the Nikon Z6 II from retailers who already have stock in the UK. But there are some signs of shortages elsewhere – for example, Amazon UK is currently listing both the Z6 II and Z7 II as "temporarily out of stock".

Slow lane

Hopefully for UK-based Nikon fans, the issues should only be temporary, as Nikon describes them. But it's also not clear how long the suspension of new orders will last.

While the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) agreed between the UK and EU does eliminate tariffs and quotas for goods traded between the two partners, it doesn't insulate companies from the added customs costs and administrative headaches caused by the switch to a new trading relationship.

These include new checks, paperwork and delivery delays that have prompted many European retailers to temporarily halt deliveries to the UK – and similar issues appear to be affecting companies whose distribution is based in the EU.

While Nikon UK is unusual in calling a temporary halt to all new orders, its rivals have similar warnings about Brexit-related delays. The Canon UK store, for example, says that "you can expect delays on orders placed from 28/12", due to "the changes brought on by Brexit".

We'll update this story as soon as we hear back from Nikon, but if you've been eyeing up a Nikon Z6 II or new Z-mount lens, it might be wise to snap one up from a UK retailer sooner rather than later.