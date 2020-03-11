New Batman and Harry Potter games were set for E3 2020, says report

E3 2020 has been cancelled, which was largely expected, and it leaves a lot of question marks about what happens to all the big announcements that were scheduled for the event this June. Three of those reveals were set to be a new Batman game, a new Harry Potter game and the next project by Rocksteady Studios, based on a new report.

According to Kotaku in covering the event's cancelation, Warner Bros was set to reveal the games as part of its own E3 press conference. All three games were known about in some capacity, but unannounced – the Harry Potter game was subject to a leak back in 2018, where it was suggested it'd be some kind of RPG from developer WB Games Avalanche. A new Batman game from Warner Bros Montreal has been teased since last year.

Rocksteady's next game, meanwhile, has been long in the works, but little is known about that project. Its last title, Batman: Arkham VR, was released all the way back in 2016, so it was about time we saw what the London-based developer had going on.

It's possible we could see the games announced at another venue – but the developing situation with coronavirus makes it hard to predict what's going to happen to the games industry in the next few months.

PS5: what we know

PS5 games: what's been announced so far

The best PC games

What next?

These titles are all big enough to warrant their own event, and even if that has to be a livestreamed event without the E3 part, people will absolutely want to see them revealed. New Batman and Harry Potter games are a huge deal, and Rocksteady's next project has been the subject of intense speculation.

In the meantime, publishers are starting to announce digital events to compensate for E3's cancelation. Microsoft has confirmed it'll "celebrate the next generation of gaming" with its own show, with details TBA. That's where we'll find out more about the Xbox Series X.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9hMarch 11, 2020