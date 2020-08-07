New 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV is just £329 with Alexa and Dolby Vision

Toshiba has announced its flagship 4K HDR TV for 2020, the UK4B, and it offers a huge number of features for its low price.

For one, this is the first 4K TV from Toshiba to feature hands-free Alexa capability, with a built-in microphone “embedded” into the TV’s bezel itself.

It’s a natural development of the Toshiba Connect accessory we saw last year, which could be plugged into a Toshiba TV and act as a microphone for picking up Alexa voice commands.

If you’re not fussed about those smarts, though, you’re also getting 4K resolution, HDR capability, Atmos audio, and even Dolby Vision’s dynamic HDR format. You’re likely not seeing HDR at its best, given the low price point, but it does mean you’re getting the basics of enhanced HDR calibration. Keep in mind, though, if you want a truly cinematic experience you’ll need to be checking out one of the best TVs.

Toshiba usually offers surprisingly solid motion handling, especially with its Sports picture setting, thanks to its Tru Flow smooth motion technology.

Where can I get it?

The UK4B is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 58-inch sizes, starting at just £329 for its smallest version. All are on sale at Argos in the UK.

The UK4B’s price is on a par with previous models put out by the budget TV manufacturer. Last year’s UL5A model started at £349 for its 43-inch model, and required an additional £20 expense for the Alexa microphone, making this all-in-one design something over a saving in comparison.