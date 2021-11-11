Motorola's best cheap phone is £100 off in the Black Friday phone sales

You know Black Friday deals are getting near when brands start kicking off their individual sales: case in point, a few Motorola phones are discounted. Most of the savings are quite naff, but there's one pretty good one.

The Moto G100 is possibly the best budget phone we've seen from the brand, and it's down from £449 to £349 - that's £100 off, or a reduction of 22%. There are a few other handsets reduced, but the G100 is the one you really should pay attention to.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Moto G100 Black Friday deal

Moto G100: £449 Moto G100: £449 £349 at Motorola.co.uk (save £100)

The Moto G100 is the top entry in Motorola's G series at the time of writing, and it also comes with a dock and cable so you can plug it into a TV or monitor for extra functions.

The Moto G100 has a big screen, six cameras and a big battery.

Some Motorola phones are mediocre for photography, but we found the Moto G100 was better than its siblings, especially for selfies, with two front-facing snappers.

The chipset in use, the Snapdragon 870, is very powerful - surprisingly so for a low-cost phone in fact, and it made gaming and navigating the device a treat.

In our testing we also found the side-mounted fingerprint scanner was easy to use, and made turning on and off the device a breeze.

In our review, we marked the Moto G100 down for its large size, slow charging and relatively high price (thanks to a bundled cable and dock for Ready For, a second-screen experience that not everyone will find useful). But with this lower price, it's a much better value proposition.

Motorola is also reducing a few other phones in its own sales:

Motorola Edge 20 Lite: £299 Motorola Edge 20 Lite: £299 £269 at Motorola.co.uk (save £30)

This is basically a Moto G phone in all but name; it's a budget device with a 108MP camera, a big screen and a few other top features, but a low price.

Motorola Edge 20: £429 Motorola Edge 20: £429 £379 at Motorola.co.uk (save £50)

The main member of the Moto Edge 20 line has a big 6.7-inch screen, a mid-range chipset and three rear cameras, including a telephoto snapper for long-range photography.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: £649 Motorola Edge 20 Pro: £649 £549 at Motorola.co.uk (save £100)

This is a large, powerful phone with three impressive rear cameras, a powerful chipset and a top-spec selfie camera. £100 off is a decent saving on Motorola's most premium mobile of the year.

Moto G50: £199 Moto G50: £199 £169 at Motorola.co.uk (save £30)

This is one of Motorola's most affordable phones of the year, especially with the discount, but it's a solid device if you need a new mobile on a budget. It's well-protected and has a long-lasting battery.

More Motorola phone deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Motorola phones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals