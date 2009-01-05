Palm to unveil Nova device at CES?

Palm could be all set to unveil a new smartphone at CES that will run its eagerly awaited Linux-based operating system Nova, according to reports.

Rumours emanating from CrunchGear's 'trusted source' says that Palm is ready to deploy its next generation sliding qwerty keyboard device, in what could be a critical moment for the mobile device manufacturer.

Market positioning

Palm's former heady position in the PDA/mobile device market has slipped in the smartphone era, and the company is keen to build itself back up with its Nova devices.

Recently Palm has been releasing Windows Mobile Treo devices, but the shift to an open-source based OS is seen as pivotal to the company's chances going forward.

It remains to be seen if the trusted source has come up trumps, but CES would certainly be a fine time for Palm to announce its plans to the world.