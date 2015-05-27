Tablets are now in half of UK homes

Tablets are popular – we knew that already – but official research from Ofcom has claimed that over 54% of UK households now use a slate of some sort. That's a lot of iPads and Android slates all over these isles we live on.

It's only been five years since the release of the first iPad, and since then it has managed to break into over half of homes across the UK.

The research also found tablets were most popular in the 35-54 age demographic with over 64% of people having one somewhere in their home.

Ofcom also found 21% of households without a tablet are looking to buy one in the future, so the number is only set to grow.

Previous research has found the tablet market is shrinking as those who already have slates are so happy with them - manufacturers need to do something to make that change.