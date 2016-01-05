Samsung joins Microsoft's Surface game with new Galaxy TabPro S

Samsung is taking on Microsoft's Surface Pro and the iPad Pro with the announcement of the Galaxy TabPro S.

Powered by Windows 10, the 12-inch, 2-in-1 TabPro S marks the first flagship Galaxy device to get a Windows treatment, with full PC functionality supported for both Windows 10 Home and Pro.

Thankfully, a full-size keyboard cover that connects using a Pogo pin, through which it can pair up to the tablet and charge at the same time, will be included with the TabPro S.

The TabPro S sports a dual-core 2.2GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB SSD, and a 5,200mAh battery that charges up in 2.5 hours and lasts for 10.5 hours.

Available sometime starting February, the 2-in-1 will come in an LTE (696g) and Wi-Fi (693g) versions, and there will also be a multi-port adapter and Bluetooth Pen available as well.

Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed a price yet, but we imagine it be priced similarly to Microsoft's and Apple's Pro offerings.

Light-weight laptops

Samsung also introduced the new light-weight Notebook 9 series, with the first two of the series powered by Windows 10.

The 15-inch Notebook 9 weight under 3 pounds with a battery that lasts up to 12 hours, while the 13.3-inch model weighs under 2 pounds and can last up to 10 hours on one charge.

Both models are powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and come sporting a 1920x1080 resolution FHD screens, and both offer a 128GB version with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB version with a 8GB RAM.

Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed the prices for the Notebook 9 laptops or a firm release date, though the company did announce both models will be available early this year.