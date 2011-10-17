Motorola Xoom to be first Ice Cream Sandwich tablet?

Is the Xoom about to get a tasty snack?

The Motorola Xoom may be the first Android tablet to offer Ice Cream Sandwich, the imminent update to Android also known as Android 4.0.

The Ice Cream Sandwich software, which Google is set to unveil at an event in Hong Kong on Wednesday, is intended to bring the mobile and tablet versions of Android together into one happy, tastily-named edition.

Fudzilla reports hearing "repeatedly" that the Motorola tablet, which was the first to launch with Android 3.0 (Honeycomb), will be the first slate to get the upgrade.

New toy

And it could make sense, given that Google is in the process of buying Motorola and all its hardware-making elements.

But then again, Motorola also has a media event planned this week; we're pretty much guaranteed to see a new RAZR smartphone from the company given its razor-sharp teaser video, but could a new Android tablet also be on the cards?

It's been a little while since we last saw any spyshots of the fabled Xoom 2, but this week seems like an eminently sensible time to launch an Ice Cream Sandwich toting tablet… We'll find out for sure on Wednesday.

Until then, we rate this rumour a fairly restrained "It's possible" on the great TechRadar rumourometer.

Via Fudzilla