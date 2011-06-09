HP TouchPad UK release date and pricing revealed

HP has finally announced the pricing and availability of the HP TouchPad and the pricing competes with the Wi-Fi version of the iPad 2.

The HP TouchPad is HP's first stab at a tablet with WebOS. Boasting a 9.7-inch screen, the tablet has been seen as true rival to the iPad – as long as HP sorts out its app store, as there are less than 10,000 available at the moment.

But with HTML 5 compatibility and Flash 10.1 supported, the HP TouchPad is well stocked to take on both Apple and Android.

Check out our video of the HP TouchPad in action:

Pricing for the HP TouchPad has just been announced and you will be able to get the 16GB version of the tablet for £399. If you opt for the 32GB model, then this will retail for £479. There's no 3G version available as of yet.

The HP TouchPad UK release date is 15 July, but you can start pre-ordering the device as of 19 June.