The best cheap laptop deals in July 2018: prices start at just £129

If you're looking for the best cheap laptop deals, then you've come to the right place. Many retailers are slashing prices for the summer sales, so our team of dedicated deal hunters are on the lookout to find the best laptop deals from the most reliable retailers. So, for the best value cheap laptops, with genuine discounts over the trumped up fake 'deals' take a look below.

If you're after a cheap laptop for web browsing and other simple tasks, or you need a new laptop for school or work, or you simply need a really powerful laptop for as little money as possible, we've got you covered.

At the top of the page you'll find our selection of the latest and best cheap laptop deals of the week followed by a selection of popular quality laptops that retailers like to discount on a regular basis. Underneath those laptop deals you'll find our pick of the latest best laptops and the best available prices. If you're an Apple fan, be sure to take a look at our cheap MacBook deals page too.

If you're from the States or Down Under, be sure to check out our selection of the top laptop deals in the US or in Australia in our always-updated guides.

The best cheap laptop deal of the week

Acer Aspire 3 laptop bundle £299.99 at Argos

Argos is back again with another cheap laptop deal bundle that includes a McAfee security package and laptop bag. The Aspire 3 itself packs 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which is plenty for solid performance of standard work/school/uni tasks like document editing, web browsing and media streaming. You can get this cheap laptop in black, red or blue.

Other brilliant laptop deals this week

Lenovo 120S-11IAP 11.6-inch laptop £129 at AO

£50 cheaper than last week! A cheap laptop with 4GB of RAM always catches our eye, as it's a decent amount to run a few basic tasks at once. So if you need something basic for school/work this light 11.6-inch laptop is well worth a look. It only has 32GB of storage, but there is a 64GB version for just £149.98 at ebuyer.

View Deal

Fusion 10.6-inch laptop £139.97 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £60 off this tiny laptop. It won't be the fastest of machines with just 2GB of RAM, but if you're looking for a small model for casual use like web browsing, emails and a bit of work, then this could work for you. Surprisingly for such a low price you're also getting a Full HD 1080p screen, so this will be pretty good for movie content too.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook E14 £179 at AO.com

AO has just knocked £20 off this cheap 14-inch laptop deal. We're impressed with the spec and the price given you're getting 4GB of RAM, which should be plenty for your average day-to-day activities. So if you need something cheap for a bit of work at home, this looks ideal.

Gemini TC10 10.1-inch 2-in-1 laptop £179.97 at Amazon

This is a mega cheap 2-in-1 laptop/tablet convertible with some decent bang for your buck. 4GB of RAM, a HD screen (nice for streaming!) and 64GB of storage make this a very handy device for basic work needs with casual browsing and Netflix sessions catered for too.

View Deal

HP 255 G6 15.6-inch laptop £189.99 at ebuyer

Compared to the other cheap £200 laptops this week, this HP 255 G6 is an absolute beast. We don't expect much on laptops this cheap, but you're getting a 15.6-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Note: It comes with FreeDOS as an operating system instead of Windows. You could always load up Linux instead or pick up a cheap Windows 10 key online.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook E402 14-inch laptop £199.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £100 off this sleek Vivobook laptop. With 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD included the price is truly astonishing. There are cheaper options with larger regular hard-drives, but if you don't need the space, we'd go for the increased load speeds on this model.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14-inch CB3-431 £240 at Amazon

It's not just the bling that caught our eye with this champagne gold Chromebook deal. Actually, it's mainly that, but this is actually quite a capable model too and a great price considering this is a larger 14-inch Chromebook and we usually only find great discounts on the 11-inch ones. This Chromebook deal comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but should be fine for basic browsing, emails, document editing and streaming movie content. The silver version is on offer at £248 too.

View Deal

Lenovo V110 15.6-inch laptop £259.97 @ ebuyer

Lenovo is one of today's most respected brands and this is a solid performer for day-to-day tasks like email, browsing the net, watching videos and editing documents. 4GB of RAM is plenty for such activities and the 500GB hard-drive is much more than you'd get on the cheap Chromebooks we mentioned earlier.

View Deal

HP 15-bw099sa 15.6-inch laptop £289 at Currys

Looking for something with a bit more colour to it than the usual black or grey cheap laptops? Well Currys has this lovely HP model with a full HD display, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Plenty of standard spec for basic multitasking and work activities.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 15.6-inch laptop - now £289.99 at Argos

This Acer laptop costs less than £300 at Argos. While it's not the most powerful laptop ever but with 1TB storage and 4GB RAM it will do the job for most of your average tasks.

View Deal

Lenovo V110 15.6-inch laptop £299.98 at ebuyer

This is a fantastic price for a laptop with 8GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask away with an abundance of tabs, apps and programs running at once. There's a roomy 1TB hard drive too.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 320s-14IKB 14-inch laptop £298.98 at Currys

This portable stunner comes with a 128GB SSD and 4GB of RAM, which is plenty to smash through your day to day activities. It's the SSD that makes this a bargain as they usually drive up prices. If you're not too bothered about the increased performance, you can get larger hard drives on similar models for the same price on this page.

View Deal

HP 15-bs501na laptop - £329.99 at Amazon

There's a decent discount on this smart Windows 10 notebook for the summer. It features 4GB RAM, a 1TB and a Core i3 processor. It's just the ticket for regular work and web browsing, and it's built to last.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320s-14IKB laptop - £349.97 at Currys

This stylish white laptop from Lenovo is £50 cheaper at Currys today in the summer sale and comes packing plenty of grunt under the hood. We're talking an i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. There's a nice crisp Full HD display too so it'll double up as a nice video streaming device.

View Deal

Lenovo V110 15.6-inch laptop - £359.98 at ebuyer

This is a super laptop deal if you're looking for one with 8GB of RAM on the cheap. Combine that with a AMD A9 processor and a 1TB hard drive and you've got a laptop that will multitask like a beast for just over £350.

View Deal

HP 17.3-inch AMD A9 8GB 1TB laptop £419.99 at Argos

Wow, that's a big laptop. We rarely see 17-inch models in our selection of cheap laptops but this one is great value with a 1TB hard drive and the 8GB of RAM will allow you to multi-task like a beast.

View Deal

HP 250 G6 laptop £439.97 at ebuyer

An i5 processor is more than enough for most users and big savings can be made over i7 laptops. You're still getting 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD making this laptop deal one of the best from ebuyer. All in all, a very tidy offer at just £439.97.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 520S £449.99 at Very

A huge reduction today over at Very as this gold Lenovo laptop is £300 less than usual. This 14-inch Full HD laptop comes with an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GGB SSD. Gamers may want to take note of the Nvidia GeForce GT 940MX graphics cards too. You'll rarely find this much power well under £500.

View Deal

MSI PL62 7RC gaming laptop bundle £499.98 at ebuyer

This is a fantastic gaming laptop bundle. The MSI laptop itself comes with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, full HD screen and a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. You're also getting a bag mouse and matt.

View Deal

HP 250 G6 i7 Laptop £518.99 at ebuyer

For well under £550 you can get a laptop deal with some serious spec. This HP has a powerful i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB of SSD storage.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop now £649.99 at Currys

Here's another excellent gaming laptop deal, this time from Acer and Currys. We're a lot lower than the original £999 price here and you're getting some great spec for the price. The Nitro 5 has a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and an i5 processor.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop £699.99 at John Lewis

This is a very powerful laptop for well under a grand. This 15.6 full HD laptop is way cheaper than similarly specced models at just under £700. You're getting an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to smash through multiple applications simultaneously.

View Deal

We'll continue adding the best laptop deals in the latest sales as we find them. Up next, you'll find the latest prices on some of the most popular laptops around, followed by the best deals on TechRadar's favourite laptops.

Where to find more cheap laptops:

Amazon : retail giant is often the cheapest in the UK.

retail giant is often the cheapest in the UK. ebuyer : the UK computing specialists have some great promotions

the UK computing specialists have some great promotions Argos : home delivery or pick up a cheap laptop locally today.

home delivery or pick up a cheap laptop locally today. AO : lots of cheap laptops at this growing electronics specialist.

lots of cheap laptops at this growing electronics specialist. Currys : the retailer that's seemingly always having a sale.

the retailer that's seemingly always having a sale. John Lewis : models come with at least two-year guarantee.

models come with at least two-year guarantee. Very : often has plenty of voucher codes or 'buy now pay later' options.

often has plenty of voucher codes or 'buy now pay later' options. Laptops Direct : specialist UK store has a huge selection of laptop deals.

specialist UK store has a huge selection of laptop deals. Dell: Get a great laptop deal direct from Dell.

Popular cheap laptop deals

1. Lenovo Ideapad 510

A powerful and stylish 15.6-inch laptop

Intel Core CPU

Optional Nvidia graphics

SSD and HDD options

There have been some generous offers lately for this popular Lenovo laptop series. Any choice between the 4GB and 12GB RAM options should run multiple applications at once. Hard drive sizes vary from 256GB SSD to 1TB in regular form. Some options also include dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX graphics.

2. HP Stream 14

Big and colorful for cheap

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch HD (1,366 x 768) SVA BrightView WLED-backlit | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Larger than most budget options

Free 25GB of Dropbox for 1 year

Barely HD screen

At around £200, the HP Stream 14 is decent value if you're after something to cover the basics like web browsing or document editing. It's competitively priced again the cheaper Chromebooks out there despite the 14-inch screen and Windows 10 operating system.

3. HP 250 G4 / G5

Big specs, small cost

4GB/8GB RAM

Windows 10

Intel Pentium processor

There's some hefty grunt under the shell of these HP 250 G4 and G5 models and there are some great prices this week. The Intel Pentium processor and 4GB/8GB of RAM mean this laptop will whip through pretty much any day-to-day activity you can throw at it without the juddering performance of cheaper laptops. Hell, it'll even have a decent crack at playing a few of the less demanding games out there.

4. HP Pavilion 15

The de facto learning laptop lives on

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 6GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 512GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Thinner and lighter

Tons of options

Shallow, squishy keyboard

A sturdy choice for a study laptop for school/college/uni. The HP Pavilion 15 has more power that the average pupil needs while keeping the costs sensible. If you're not needing extra power of an expensive laptop for video/photo editing, this is more than enough for web browsing, playing some tunes on Spotify and editing coursework.

5. Asus X555LA

A great all-rounder laptop

i3/i5 processors

1TB hard drive

Stylish finish

From afar, this laptop might be mistaken for a MacBook Pro which tells you a lot about its level of quality. Don't expect a full metal chassis at this price, but this is probably one of the best looking plastic bodies in its category. There are plenty of ports (old and new), 4GB of RAM and a massive 1TB hard drive. The cheapest models have a respectable i3 processor, but you can get the more powerful i5 versions for not much more if you need that extra kick. Asus saw it fit to include a DVD writer as well as a 15.6-inch full HD screen. Despite this large display and the presence of a numeric keypad, it's just a tad thicker and heavier than an Ultrabook.

Why not upgrade your storage with a cheap hard drive or SSD? See the best hard drive and SSD deals.

6. Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

A budget 2-in-1 bargain

Built-in fingerprint sensor

11-hour battery life

Stylish design

This is the newer version of the Asus Transformer Mini series. This upgrade includes a fingerprint sensor and double the RAM at 4GB for speedier performance. For your money, this is one of the most impressive two-in-one transformer models out there.

7. Acer Chromebook 15

This Chrome laptop is super cheap

CPU: Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz (dual-core) | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels | Storage: 32GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 | Camera: 720p | Weight: 4.85 pounds | Dimensions: 15.08 x 9.65 x 0.95-inches

Very capable Chrome OS

Great display

Excellent battery

This is one of the larger Chromebook experience out there for someone looking for a full-sized laptop with an excellent screen at a super low cost. The 4GB of RAM running the Chrome OS is super fast and will allow you to really pile up tabs and apps without slowing down. The battery will easily last the best part of a day for most users too.

The best deals on our favourite laptops

We've reviewed loads of laptops over the years: we've seen the good ones, the great ones and the ones to avoid. Sometimes the best laptops pop up online at some truly deal-tastic prices. So in this section, we list the very best laptops out there and the best deals on each one.

1. Dell XPS 13

Dell's latest Ultrabook is simply the best laptop in the world

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520-620 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) | Storage: 128GB-512GB SSD

Gorgeous bezel-less display

Faster than ever

Lightweight, compact frame

The Dell XPS 13 is, bar none, the best laptop you can buy today. It features a revolutionary design that's astonishingly thin and light. Fitting a 13.3-inch screen into such a small frame means Dell has created a nearly borderless Infinity display. It's a powerful and long lasting machine even by today's Ultrabook standards. The XPS 13 comes outfitted with Intel's latest Skylake processors plus lighting, quick storage and memory, all while coming in at a very affordable starting price. For these reasons, it easily takes the top slot as the best Ultrabook, the best Windows laptop and the best overall laptop.

2. Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

This gaming that doesn't cost a fortune

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD 1920 x 1080 – UHD 3840 x 2160 anti-glare LED backlit | Storage: 1TB SSHD 8GB – 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD

Stellar battery life

Ports for days

Great value

Looking for a quality gaming laptop but want to keep things under that unappealing £1000 mark? Then Dell has you covered with the Inspiron 15 Gaming range.

3. Asus Chromebook Flip

A flipping premium Chromebook for almost nothing

CPU: Rockchip 3288-C | Graphics: ARM Mali T624 | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch, WXGA (1280 x 800) IPS multi-touch | Storage: 16GB eMMC

Fully metal construction

Terrific value

Excellent battery life

The Asus Chromebook Flip isn't perfect, but it's an impressive little piece of kit. Plus, it's so affordable that you might want to pick one up just to have a Chromebook on hand – even if you already own a MacBook or Windows laptop. Aside from the budget price tag, the Flip is one of the best-built Chromebooks to blaze the trail onward for more convertibles. Touchscreen functionality feels more logical, with a screen that actually rotates. The Flip meets all the core tenants of an ideal Chrome OS device.

4. HP Pavilion x2

The most affordable Windows 10 touchscreen convertible laptop

CPU: 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8300 | Graphics: Intel HD graphics | RAM: 2GB | Screen: 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 WXGA WLED IPS touchscreen display | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Long battery life

Absurdly affordable

Detachable keyboard

This 10-inch hybrid comes packing a surprising amount of goods considering its small size. It's outfitted with an HD screen and more than enough power to get you through a simple day of web browsing and even image editing. When you're ready kick back with some media streaming, you can pop off the 10-inch tablet.

5. Asus ROG Strix GL502

An Asus ace for gamers

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - 1070 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS | Storage: 128GB - 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Full HD gaming

Superb vibrant screen

Middling battery performance

The Asus Strix GL502 is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops around for gaming in 1080p. It'll run with the settings cranked with games like Overwatch not dipping below 60fps. The battery life isn't the best, but the display, performance and built-in sound system more than make up for it.

6. Lenovo Yoga Book

Is this the netbook of the future – the ultra netbook?

Insanely thin and light

Halo Keyboard surprisingly accurate

Excellent display

Clever Create Pad

Lenovo has crafted a brilliant, forward-thinking device that could very well create a subcategory in computing all of its own. The modest specs hold it back from taking on the big boys in terms of raw power, but the innovative digital touchpad keyboard and drawing surface look like trendsetters to us. The Android version is currently about £100 cheaper than the Windows one.

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The tablet that can replace your laptop

Weight: 766g/786g | Dimensions: 292.10 x 201.42 x 8.45mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 2736 x 1824 | CPU: Various | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: up to 9 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Larger, sharper screen

Vastly improved Type Cover

Built in kickstand

Can a tablet really replace your laptop or home PC? That's still up for debate, but the best tablet trying to make that happen is the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 - and it does a fine job with the full blown version of Windows 10, an integrated kickstand and optional keyboard attachment. Great for for creative professionals, students and everyday folks alike - it's only the premium price that push it down the list, but if you're willing to pay for it, you're getting a lot of power. A LOT.