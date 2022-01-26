Massive LG TV deals: 4K TVs from £287 and the best OLED for under £850

A number of retailers across the UK have launched a new promotion today that takes 10% off of many top LG TVs. Depending on where you shop, you can find some excellent TV deals across high-end OLEDs, mid-range 4K TVs and budget Smart TVs from now until February 1.

If you want to browse through the full selection of LG TV deals yourself, we've gathered up the retailers participating in the promotion just below and highlighted the main reasons why you'd want to buy from each one. Some things to consider include whether you just want to get the cheapest price, want a longer warranty, need next day delivery or fancy some extra freebies.

Overall, our recommended choice would be PRC Direct as it has the lowest prices on many TVs, offers a 5-year warranty and gives you two free 4K Blu-rays so you can test out the picture quality as soon as the TV arrives. If you want your new TV quicker you could go for Box instead as it also has some of the cheapest prices and a five-year warranty with the option for next day delivery. Meanwhile, Argos has some same-day delivery options, but you only get the standard 12 months manufacturer guarantee.

10% off LG TVs - all participating retailers

If you need a bit more help deciding, we've also picked out a handful of the very best TV deals that are available with the discount voucher. Some prices here are even better than the offers we saw over Black Friday, so if you held off picking up a new set in November now's the next best time to do so. Definitely take a look at the LG C1 OLED – one of TechRadar's best TVs – which is down to its lowest ever price.

Today's best LG TV deals

48-inch LG C1 OLED: £939 £845.10 at John Lewis

Save £94 – The LG C1 OLED ranks as one of the best TVs at TechRadar thanks to its stunning picture quality, rich blacks and support for high-performance gaming on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We're always going to shout about a discount on it when available - especially when it's the best TV deal in this promotion. Sign up for a free membership to get access to this 10% discount at John Lewis, which will then get you the 48-inch version of the top-end OLED TV for its lowest ever price.



55-inch: £1,149 £1,034 at PRC Direct

65-inch: £1,678 £1,510 at John Lewis

43-inch LG UP7500 Smart 4K TV: £319 £287.10 at Argos

Save £32 – Looking for the cheapest LG TV you can get in the latest promotion? Here it is. This one is best suited to a small room and general viewing but still packs in some great features at a low price. There's 4K resolution and HDR support to give you a sharp and detailed image plus access to all the top streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix and YouTube. This TV is also available in 50, 55, 65-inch sizes all for under £500 at Argos should you want to go bigger.

75-inch LG UP7500 Smart 4K TV: £749 £674.10 at Argos

Save £75 – If you just want to go ridiculously big then the best 75-inch LG TV deal can be found at John Lewis. It's in the same range as the smaller 43-inch above so it comes with all the same specs and features – that's 4K resolution and HDR support, plus all the major streaming apps. It's just, well, bigger. In terms of money spent to screen size, you won't find a better offer.

50-inch LG Nano86 4K TV: £628 £565.20 at Argos

Save £63 – The LG Nano86 is a more affordable way to get a TV with HDMI 2.1 ports – that's the tech you need to play supported PS5 and Xbox Series X games in 4K at 120fps. It's definitely one to consider for gaming while you can get it for its lowest ever price.

LG Nano96 8K Smart TV: £1,599 £899 at PRC Direct

Save £700 – It's been hard to justify buying an 8K TV for a long time considering there's practically no content out there to support it just yet. However, if you want to get ahead of the curve and don't mind a short wait, there is a huge £700 discount on this LG Nano96 8K set. Note: this is definitely overkill for most. If you just want a general-purpose TV or have interests in gaming then your money is better spent on one of the picks we've highlighted above. Still, for those who are intrigued by the tech, this is a great price all the same.

That about covers all of the best LG TV deals we've seen in the latest promotion. If more retailers get involved or we spot some new offers we'll be sure to update this throughout the sale until it ends on February 1. For some more ideas, you can always find more cheap TV deals and cheap OLED TV deals right here at Techradar.