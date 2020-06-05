MacBook deals from Amazon can save you up to $200 / £239 on a brand new Pro

The latest Apple sale at Amazon and Currys have yielded some great MacBook deals in both the US and UK, meaning you pick up a brand new MacBook Pro for $200 / £239 less right now.

In the US, firstly we have this 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $1,699 (was $1,799) at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen on this upgraded spec. Under the hood you're getting a 512GB SSD, upgraded 10th Gen Core i5 processor, and 16GB of RAM, making it a really powerful little machine - perfect for those who want to balance power and transportability.

You can also save $200 on this 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD for just $2,100 (was $2,399), which features a Core i7, and 16GB of RAM. This is a solid saving on one of the most powerful MacBook deals you can get your hands on right now, and we'd recommend it to anyone who's really serious about their laptops.

In the UK, you can currently save a massive £239 on this 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD for £1,199.97 (was £1499) at Currys, which offers a slightly older model but at an astonishing knockdown price. If you did want to upgrade to the newest MacBook deals then the 2020 MacBook Pro is also on sale right now at Amazon for £1,375 (was £1499), giving you the chance to pick up a 512GB SSD and that upgraded Magic Keyboard.

Last but not least, is this £239 saving on a 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon UK for £2,169 (was £2,399), ensuring UK users don't miss out on this awesome MacBook deal on one of the most powerful Pro models you can buy.

Not in the US? Check out the latest MacBook deals near you just below.

MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Pro 13 | $1,799 $1,699 at Amazon

You can save $100 on one of the best 13-inch MacBook Pro's you can buy right now at Amazon. This upgraded 2020 MacBook has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD and a whopping 16GB of RAM, making it currently the most powerful 13-inch Pro you can buy. It's a fantastic balance between power and convenient transportability.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2,399 $2,199 at Amazon

Save $200 on the latest 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro this week at Amazon. With a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is one of the very best productivity work stations you can buy right now and a fantastic option for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) | £1,499 £1,199.97 at Currys

Over at Currys, you can get whopping discounts right now on the whole range of 2019 13-inch MacBook Pros, though we particularly recommend this upgraded 256GB SSD version which features a £239 price cut. Most users will fill up the 128GB SSD version fairly quickly, so it's worth the extra investment.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) | £1,499 £1,375 at Amazon

Or, alternatively, if you'd like to upgrade that SSD and keyboard, then you can check out this brand new 2020 MacBook Pro at Amazon, which is featuring a £125 price cut right now. The 256GB is also on sale right now, but this 512GB is our recommendation for the best value new MacBook deal right now.

MacBook Pro 2019 16-inch, 512GB | £2,399 £2,169 at Amazon

This 16-inch MacBook Pro is the most recent iteration featuring a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card. It's definitely a hefty investment, but if you're serious about your laptops then this MacBook deal is £230 cheaper at Amazon.

MacBook deals: Which one's for me?

Both these MacBook deals are strong contenders, being the most current and up to date MacBooks Apple offers and subsequently having fairly recent components inside them.

The step up from the Intel Core i5 in the 13-inch model to Core i7 in the 16-inch model, however, is a fairly big one, as is the upgrade from 8GB of RAM to 16GB. If you're simply looking for a cheap MacBook Pro that will handle spreadsheets, coding, or a spot of light design work then you'll most likely be served well by the more transportable 13-inch model. If you're looking to do more intensive tasks like music production with dense layers of tracks or high definition video production, then you'll probably want to opt for the more powerful 16-inch model, which is more geared towards being a direct desktop replacement.

Whichever you do decide to go for, both these MacBook deals feature Apple's brand new 'Magic Keyboard' design and of course the beautiful liquid retina displays. So, for more casual use, like watching movies and shows, or simply typing up emails, both these MacBook Pro's will offer a refined experience.

If you're not set on the Pro model, then our best MacBook sale prices page is where we're rounding up all the best prices on the whole range. if you'd like a cheaper windows alternative then our best cheap laptop deals page is the best resource anywhere on the web for saving cash on a laptop purchase.