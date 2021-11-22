Looking for a new Dolby Atmos soundbar before Black Friday? Currys has you covered

Early Black Friday deals are still rolling on and currently Currys has a great £400 discount on the well-reviewed LG SN11RG soundbar.

This early Black Friday deal is on one of our best-reviewed soundbars , it comes with 11 speakers including the subwoofer and two rear speakers, which all create 770W of audio power so the sound from your movies and tv shows will come to life with great depth and detailed surround sound. It also includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast.

Currys has a £400 discount on the LG SN11, which is now priced at £799 (was £1199) . (Not in the UK? Keep scrolling to see deals in your region!)

LG SN11 7.1.4 Wireless soundbar with Dolby Atmos & Google Assistant: £1199 LG SN11 7.1.4 Wireless soundbar with Dolby Atmos & Google Assistant: £1199 £799 at Currys

Save £400 - Get one of our best-reviewed soundbars for a superb discounted price over at Currys. It comes with a soundbar, subwoofer and two rear speakers which totals to 11 speakers and creates 770W of audio power. The speaker also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and it comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in.

And the great sound quality doesn’t end there, the LG SN11 features high-resolution audio like FLAC and AAC for supreme audio quality in the comfort of your room.

This soundbar system received a four and a half star rating from us and has the TechRadar Recommend stamp of approval. Do not miss out on this incredible deal to buy this great soundbar system.

More LG SN11RG Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

Not in the UK? Here are the best LG SN11RG deals in your region:

Can't wait for Black Friday to kick off officially? For today's best soundbar deals, we've pulled together handy links to our most trusted gadget retailers in the US and UK below. Each is serving up fresh deals by the minute, so keep checking back for more offers as Black Friday approaches.

Top US retailers

Amazon – cheap soundbars and home cinema systems

Best Buy – big savings on home theater products

Walmart – bundles on soundbars and TVs

Target – budget soundbars for less than $150

Top UK retailers

Amazon – record low prices on the best soundbars and speakers

Argos – great prices on popular soundbar brands

Currys – sometimes price match Amazon with extra incentives

John Lewis – excellent deals on stylish soundbars

More Black Friday deals