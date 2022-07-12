Live
Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales live - with deals on console bundles and games
We’re all over the Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals so you don’t need to go searching
By Julian Benson Contributions from Matt Hanson published
Amazon is full of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and will be for the next 48 hours, so if you’re looking at picking up a console bundle, upgrading to a Switch OLED, buying some new games, or getting your hands on some essential accessories then you could set to scouring the digital storefront, or you could let us do the hard work for you.
All through the two-day event we’ll be searching out the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and sharing them here. We’re aiming to highlight the best Nintendo Switch bundles, especially those for Nintendo Switch OLED. We’ll also be flagging the best Nintendo Switch games that have received heft discounts.
Our top Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US
US Nintendo Switch deals aren't live just yet - so hold on for a bit longer!
Our top 5 Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Just Dance 2022:
£359.98£294.99 at Amazon
- SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB:
£40.99£15.99 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch accessories bundle:
£43.99£30.09 at Amazon
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset:
£149.99£107.99 at Amazon
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes:
£24.99£14.36 at Amazon
Right now, the best Nintendo Switch deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart will have some good deals throughout the day in the US, and UK retailers such as Currys and John Lewis will also be posting deals and we’ll share them here as we spot them. As Prime day continues, we'll be sniffing out the best Nintendo Switch deals we can find.
If you're already a Switch owner (or you just picked yourself a Nintendo Switch bundle) then you're going to want to fill out that console's game library. A great starting place is the new Pokémon Legends Arceus, which has a £30% discount right now, taking it £49.99 down to £35.10, the cheapest the game has been on Amazon.
Not in the UK? This is how much the game is selling for in other regions:
The best deal we've seen so far is UK only currently, but it's a Nintendo Switch OLED bundled with Just Dance 2022. While I'm a big fan of Just Dance and would say it's a great game to pick up with the console, the real highlight of this deal is this is the lowest-priced Switch OLED bundle we've seen, at just £294.99, down from £359,99.
Amazon has other bundles available, but this is the cheapest of them.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.