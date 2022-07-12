Live

Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales live - with deals on console bundles and games

We’re all over the Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals so you don’t need to go searching

2022-07-12

Amazon is full of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and will be for the next 48 hours, so if you’re looking at picking up a console bundle, upgrading to a Switch OLED, buying some new games, or getting your hands on some essential accessories then you could set to scouring the digital storefront, or you could let us do the hard work for you.

All through the two-day event we’ll be searching out the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and sharing them here. We’re aiming to highlight the best Nintendo Switch bundles, especially those for Nintendo Switch OLED. We’ll also be flagging the best Nintendo Switch games that have received heft discounts.

Our top Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Our top 5 Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Right now, the best Nintendo Switch deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart will have some good deals throughout the day in the US, and UK retailers such as Currys and John Lewis will also be posting deals and we’ll share them here as we spot them. As Prime day continues, we'll be sniffing out the best Nintendo Switch deals we can find.

Pokémon

If you're already a Switch owner (or you just picked yourself a Nintendo Switch bundle) then you're going to want to fill out that console's game library. A great starting place is the new Pokémon Legends Arceus, which has a £30% discount right now, taking it £49.99 down to £35.10, the cheapest the game has been on Amazon.

Not in the UK? This is how much the game is selling for in other regions:

Nintendo Switch OLED

The best deal we've seen so far is UK only currently, but it's a Nintendo Switch OLED bundled with Just Dance 2022. While I'm a big fan of Just Dance and would say it's a great game to pick up with the console, the real highlight of this deal is this is the lowest-priced Switch OLED bundle we've seen, at just £294.99, down from £359,99.

Amazon has other bundles available, but this is the cheapest of them.