Cyber Monday PS5 live blog: restocks, games and accessories

I'm one of the lucky few to own a PS5, and I am certainly not taking it for granted. I'm making the most of it, and the way to do that is to play games. Lots of games! With that in mind, we've dug up a few more great Cyber Monday PS5 game deals for your to peruse. Enjoy! Five US PS5 game deals Guardians of the Galaxy: $59.99 Guardians of the Galaxy: $59.99 $26.99 at GameStop

Save $33 – A surprising 58% discount is already available on Guardians of the Galaxy at Amazon. The Eidos Montreal RPG has reviewed well and has only been out for a month so such a considerable price cut so soon is hardly ever seen. It's a smashing deal that's still live now Black Friday has passed. Far Cry 6: $59.99 Far Cry 6: $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $25 – The latest entry in Ubisoft's wild shooter series has already been discounted by $25 at Amazon. It's also part of a buy three for the price of two promotion that features other top games such as Call of Duty Vanguard, Guardians of the Galaxy and Demon's Souls. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – This is the lowest price yet for Ubisoft's massive open-world adventure. In terms of sheer game per buck, you're getting a whole lot for your money here. Some may argue it's too long, but for those who love the Assassin's Creed series or want a big game to sink into then this is a deal worth checking out. Just Dance 2022: $49.99 Just Dance 2022: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 – Ubisoft is still out here making new games in this series for us to bust some move to. The latest entry is now 50% off so you'll pay less to get down to the smash hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. Outriders: $39.99 Outriders: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 – A bargain price for one of the year's biggest surprise hits. This low price since mid-October so it's not a new low for Black Friday but it seems unlikely it'll be discounted further in a couple of weeks. Definitely one to pick up if you like your looter shooters. Five UK PS5 game deals Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: £59.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: £59.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £27 – A surprising 45% discount is already available on Guardians of the Galaxy for all formats at Amazon. The Eidos Montreal RPG has reviewed well and has only been out for a month so such a considerable price cut so soon is hardly ever seen. It's a smashing deal as we head into Black Friday. Far Cry 6 Limited Edition: £54.99 Far Cry 6 Limited Edition: £54.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – Far Cry 6 has been out for just over a month but Amazon has already slashed the price of its exclusive Limited Edition version by £15. With this version, you get both the base game and some additional digital content all for just under £40. Immortals Fenyx Rising: £23.98 Immortals Fenyx Rising: £23.98 £15 at Amazon

Save £9 – Immortals Fenyx Rising may not be the most unique or interesting game out there but it's a solid and competent action adventure. At a measly £15, there's a lot of game for your money too. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: £33.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla: £33.99 £22.99 at Amazon

Save £11 – The cheapest deal yet for Ubisoft's massive open-world adventure. There's a whole lot of game here for the money, that might even be considered too much by some. Still, for those who love the Assassin's Creed series or want a big game to sink into then it's well-worth snapping up at this price. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: £69.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: £69.99 £44.85 at Simply Games

Save £25 – One of the best PS5 games, you can save £20 off Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Amazon. As a neat bonus, the Ultimate Edition packs in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered too.

(Image credit: Future) On the hunt for PS5 games? Then GameStop has your back. Right now the retailer is offering up to 60% off a bunch of games including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop and Resident Evil Village. But that's not all. GameStop also has a load of PS4 games on offer too which, thanks to backwards compatibility, are playable on PS5. So even if you haven't upgraded to a PS5 yet, these games are pretty-much future-proof - with some even benefiting from enhancements when played on Sony's latest console.

(Image credit: Activision) Call of Duty: Vanguard was only released a few weeks ago, but Walmart is already offering a decent discount on the PS5 version of the game. Typically Vanguard would set you back $69.99 (eugh), but Walmart is offering it for $39 right now - saving you $30. If you've been waiting to pick up the latest Call of Duty, then this is a pretty good time. I'm personally not a big CoD fan, so I'll share with you what the lovely Ural Garrett said about the game in our Call of Duty: Vanguard review: "Call of Duty: Vanguard uses the last days of WWII to present a promising single-player campaign that ultimately feels half-baked in execution. Thankfully, developer Sledgehammer Games ensures online modes include enough refreshing ideas to keep them from coming off as just another yearly coat of new paint."

(Image credit: Walmart) Walmart has confirmed it will have a PS5 restock on Cyber Monday as part of its Cyber Monday PS5 deals. The drop is set to take place on November 29 at 12pm ET but this restock will be exclusive to paying Walmart+ members. That means that 1) you need to have a Walmart+ membership for access and 2) you can't simply get access by using the Walmart+ free trial (sorry). You can sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 a month right now. On top of getting access to the PS5 drop on Cyber Monday, you get access to other free Walmart deals before everyone else, free delivery and a bunch of other benefits. If you're desperately looking for a PS5, but don't really care about the other benefits to membership, I would suggest grabbing the membership for a month and then cancelling - as that extra $12.95 gives you a better chance of getting a console - though it doesn't guarantee you'll get one.