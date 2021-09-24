Here's your chance to save £600 with this best-ever LG B1 OLED TV deal

The next in a long line of LG OLED TV deals we've seen this week is the LG B1, which is now under the magic £1000 mark and down to its lowest ever price since launch.

Simply pop over to Amazon to find the biggest discount yet on the 55-inch LG B1 OLED TV. By applying the voucher code on the store page you can buy the LG B1 OLED for just £999.99 (was £1599.99). It's a phenomenal £600 saving, making it one of the best OLED TV deals you could buy this year.

The gorgeous high-end set that launched just this year usually retails at £1599.99, but Amazon slashed a whopping £600 of the price to bring it down to an all-time low of £999.99. It's not often we see a 55-inch OLEDs TV fall below the £1000. In fact, only the previous generation LG BX OLED slightly dipped under that for the first time in last year's Black Friday TV deals.

Until now, the LG B1 has only ever fallen as low at £1199, so this is a really considerable discount. Stock is extremely limited so you'll want to act quickly in order to get one of the cheapest OLED TV deals currently available on a top of the line set.

Today best LG OLED TV deal

55-inch LG B1 OLED TV: £1599.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Save £600 – An alternative to the C1, the LG B1 has been discounted by £500 at Amazon. Just tick the box to apply the voucher code to get it at this price. This TV is near-identical to the more expensive C1, although the B1 does have a different processor, which may affect performance. Ultimately, it won't be massively noticeable, so B1 is an incredible OLED TV deal at this price.

View Deal

55-inch LG B1 OLED TV: £1599.99 £999.99 at Crampton & Moore

Save £600 – If the Amazon deal sells out like the C1 did earlier this week, you can also find the B1 for the same price at Crampton & Moore. It's another voucher offer, so you'll need to enter the code 'LG100' at the checkout to get this price. As an added bonus, you get a 5-year warranty with the TV when purchased here as well.

View Deal

What makes this such an exciting TV deal, then? Well, the LG B1 OLED is the better value alternative to the pricier LG C1. Both TVs are very similar, only differing in the smallest details that wouldn't be noticed under general us. The B1 offers stunning picture quality with full HDR support, LG's excellent webOS and all the streaming apps you could ever need.

Where the B1 OLED will also be of interest is to those who have been fortunate enough to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It sports two HDMI 2.1 ports, which means it can run compatible games in 4k at 120Hz to give you the smoothest experience on your current-gen console.

More of today's best OLED TV deals

With OLED TV deals like this already out in the wild, it feels like Black Friday 2021 is starting even earlier. As November draws nearer, we'll be on hand to ensure you're the first to hear about all the TV deals throughout the yearly mega sale.