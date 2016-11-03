Leak shows GTX 1050 Ti mobile GPU is more than a match for desktop card

If you like gaming on the move, but can’t quite afford to stump up for a notebook which boasts Nvidia’s latest Pascal graphics tech, then listen up: according to leaked benchmarks, the incoming mobile GTX 1050 Ti looks to be a powerful performer – equalling its desktop counterpart, and edging it out in some cases – and hopefully it won’t command too much of a premium.

The GTX 1050 is, of course, Nvidia’s budget end of the 10-series, with desktop cards emerging at the end of last month, but now notebook manufacturers are testing and readying models which use the 1050 Ti – and LaptopMedia.com has apparently got hold of a machine that it put through various benchmark paces.

And interestingly, the mobile version of the 1050 Ti is actually clocked higher than the desktop incarnation, featuring a base speed of 1490MHz with turbo to 1624MHz.

Dicing with desktops

So how fast is it exactly? In comparative tests between the mobile and desktop 1050 Ti, the exciting news was that the mobile version was a tiny bit quicker overall. It was 5% faster on 3DMark’s Fire Strike, and hit pretty much the same scores on Cloud Gate and Unigine Heaven 4.0.

In terms of notebook graphics, compared to the previous generation GTX 970M, the mobile 1050 Ti is close to 10% faster on average, which is no mean feat – it’s ahead by a full 10% on Cloud Gate, and it’s 7% faster on Fire Strike, winning by 9% when it comes to Heaven 4.0.

The fact is that, assuming these benchmarks are on the money, this is a promisingly powerful graphics solution for laptops, and one which might see more affordable Pascal notebooks with real pixel-shifting power under the bonnet hitting the market.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long before 1050 Ti-toting laptops start hitting the shelves.

Via: Hexus