Latest Google Pixel 6 update breaks Wi-Fi, but a fix is coming soon

We've written so many stories about Google Pixel 6 software bugs that we've run out of glib ways to begin them. Well, it's happened yet again, because it turns out the February software update is causing some Wi-Fi issues.

This issue was reported on Reddit, and users detailed how Wi-Fi would drop out when they'd put the phone on sleep - they'd have to manually re-enable it and select a network themselves every time they unlocked the device.

The reports were numerous enough that an official Google account recently weighed in to say "we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices," continuing that it "immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March."

So it sounds like people who are suffering this issue won't need to wait long until their phones are solved - though the reports began in early February, so some users may have been waiting a month with this severe issue.

The worst-affected users could be those who haven't noticed it yet, though, and may just think they have issues with their home Wi-Fi or haven't received any messages, without realizing that the internet connection had dropped.

Analysis: the story continues

As with 'glib introductions to Google Pixel 6 problems articles', we've completely run out of interesting analytical spins on the news.

This keeps happening - it feels like every fortnight that we're writing a new article about issues and bugs that the Google Pixel 6 phones are suffering from. There's just nothing new to say about it.

Maybe Google needs to introduce a new smartphone that can start breaking, so we can write new headlines. Issues with the Pixel 6a would be at least moderately different to write about.

If we're getting bored of writing about Google Pixel 6 problems, though, that could point towards the normalization of this occurrence. We're no longer surprised by it, it's commonplace, and not something that stands out in a negative way.

It's not a good sign for Google if Pixel problems are so common that they're not noteworthy anymore, and it could point to eroded trust in the company's hardware.

Still, it seems that these issues aren't widespread enough to pose a serious concern for all Pixel users, just enough to be a minor annoyance.