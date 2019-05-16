Jarre's Aeroframe HD1 turns the wireless speaker into a work of art

In a world of homogenous wireless speakers, sporting tasteful designs and muted colors, it can be difficult to find something that stands out from the crowd.

That's where French audio brand Jarre comes in – and its latest wireless speaker, the Aeroframe HD1, certainly stands out.

The new speaker consists of multiple wooden units suspended within a cubic frame, and wouldn't look out of place in an art gallery – but it's not the French company's wackiest design.

In 2018, Jarre released the £1,500 Aerobull HD1 wireless speaker, designed to look like a French bulldog wearing a pair of rather cool sunglasses.

The Jarre Aerobull HD1 (Image credit: Jarre)

Art doesn't come cheap

Despite looking like something from an art exhibit, the Aeroframe HD1 is a functioning wireless speaker, offering 200W of audio power through a 2.1 configuration.

It supports wireless playback via aptX Bluetooth, and features 3.5mm inputs if you'd prefer to use a wired connection to hook it up to your device.

The unusual speaker can even be paired with another to create a stereo sound system, but be warned: it'll cost you.

The Jarre Aeroframe HD1 is set to cost £2,000 for the chrome-framed model, and is slightly cheaper at £1,800 if you opt for a black frame instead. You do have a little bit of time to start saving though; the speaker will be available to buy in Harrods and Selfridges from July, with more retailers to be confirmed.

Via What Hi-Fi?