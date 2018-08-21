iPhone pre-order date potentially leaked by German carriers

While Apple hasn’t strayed too far from its iPhone announcement formula in recent years, it hasn’t stopped the launch-date rumor mill from churning.

German publication Macerkopf is the latest to reveal details about when the next batch of iPhones could be announced, and more specifically, when we might be able to jump in and order one.

The article cites two unnamed German carriers as its source, both of which are allegedly preparing for iPhone pre-orders on September 14, 2018, giving us our best indication yet as to when the new 2018 iPhones will be available.

Precedence

Since 2012, each new line of iPhones has been announced on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September, without fail, so it’s fair to expect similar timing this year.

This would pin the announcement down to either September 11 or September 12 — we’re anticipating it'll be the latter, considering the somber occasion the former is for the US.

In 2017, we saw the iPhones announced on September 12, available for pre-order September 14, and then officially released a week later on September 22.

With all this in mind, we predict that the next batch of iPhones from Apple will be announced Wednesday, September 12, and will be available for pre-order Friday, September 14, and be officially available Friday, September 21.