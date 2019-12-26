iPhone 11 deal: grab a new iPhone for under £700 in this great Boxing Day Sale

Looking to treat yourself in the Boxing Day Sales? Well, this iPhone 11 deal from Currys could be just the ticket.

Currys is offering £30 off the Apple iPhone 11, in a range of colours, bringing the price down from £729 to £699. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best iPhone 11 prices in your region.)

The iPhone 11 boasts much of the top-end camera technology of the powerful iPhone 11 Pro, has a good battery life and manages to do so for a fairly decent price - and with £30 off, it's even better value.

If you're looking to get a new iPhone, then this is the one we'd recommend unless you're desperate to get the Pro versions - the iPhone 11 will do most of the things you want and then some.

Apple iPhone 11 | 64GB | Range of colours | £729 £699 at Currys

Currys has cut the price of the iPhone 11 by £30 - making it less than £700. You can pick up this smartphone in a range of colours including black, green, yellow and purple. Not too shabby for Apple's best phone of the year.View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out the best iPhone 11 prices in your region below: