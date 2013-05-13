Netflix adds Disney and Pixar movies to streaming catalogue in UK

Classic Disney movies like Wall-E, Pirates of the Caribbean and Dumbo are now available to stream for Netflix customers in the UK and Ireland.

The deal also sees The Chronicles of Narnia films, Ratatouille, Robin Hood, The Aristocats and The Sword in the Stone hit the service with plenty more to come in the coming months.

Next up will be titles like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, War Horse and The Help, while next year Avenger's Assemble, John Carter, and The Muppets will arrive on the service.

The reason for the delay in some movies hitting the service is Disney's existing deal with Sky and the dedicated Sky Movies Disney Channel.

'Incredible variety'

As it currently stands, Disney movies appear exclusively on Sky's channel six months after their cinematic release. A year later those titles will be officially available on Netflix.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our members an incredible variety of fantastic family films, from recent hits like Marvel's Avengers Assemble to beloved classics like Mary Poppins," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

"We aim to make Netflix better all the time and hope members enjoy the rich offering of films we are making available from the Disney studios."

Via Engadget