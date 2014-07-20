Beeb's tech woes continue as iPlayer and BBC website suffer weekend outages

The BBC iPlayer and the corporation's website are still unavailable for users in some areas of the UK as of Sunday afternoon.

The Beeb began experiencing problems with its online portals on Saturday morning with users reporting the main bbc.co.uk website is down and an inability to access the iPlayer.

"We're sorry @BBCiPlayer @bbccouk are not working for all users. We are working hard to fix the problem. Please bear with us," the BBC tweeted at 11:20am BST.

The problem means some iPlayer users will be unable to watch the final round of The Open golf championships. Hopefully it's fixed in time for Country File and The Antiques Roadshow.