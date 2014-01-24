Pinterest now supports the internet's most popular pastime: GIFs

Apparently people have only pinned Tom Hiddleston and One Direction GIFs...

Though Pinterest seems to yield more results than Facebook likes, the pinning craze looks to have lost some steam. However, that will probably change with Pinterest's latest pin-addition.

New site-wide support of GIFs will now allow you to share all those cat GIFs in their full "animated glory."

Thankfully the GIF pins will have a little play button on the bottom left corner. This means your page will continue to remain static allowing you to choose to replay things over and over again at your leisure - unlike the irritating autoplaying Facebook videos.

Right now, Pinterest GIFs can only be seen on a computer but the site notes mobile viewing will be available soon.

