One-click video Hangouts coming to Google Chrome browser

One less plug-in to worry about with new Chrome version

Google has announced an update to its Chrome browser that'll allow users to start video Hangouts in a single click.

In a Google+ post, Victoria Krist announced it will no longer be necessary to install a plug-in to begin video chats with friends and family.

With the new version, that won't require an update, all users will have to do is allow Chrome to use the device's microphone and camera and they'll be all set.

The new Chrome feature is currently with developers and will start hitting Chrome users in the next couple of weeks. One less plug in. That's always good, right?

Via Engadget