Google Assistant is your own personal AI

Google has announced Google Assistant, showing off the conversational AI helper at Google IO 2016.

Backed by ten years of language processing, Google Assistant's big sell compared to digital assistants like Microsoft's Cortana and Apple's Siri is an emphasis on conversational clues.

In an example demonstrated by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Google Assistant could not only look up movie listings from a voice command, but could also process phrases like "I want to bring the kids this time" to sort out family-friendly films, or "is that any good?" to find reviews or a trailer.

"This has historically been hard for computers to do," Pichai added. "The reason we can do it is that for the last decade, we've been building the world's best natural linkage processing technology."

Google has big plans for its Assistant, with the intentions to put the AI in phones, smartwatches, its recently-announced Google Home, and even cars in the near future.