Everyone panic! Google says the internet is going to disappear

It's the death of the internet... as we know it.

Recently speaking at a panel at Switzerland's World Economic Forum, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt - apparently a bit of an expert on internet matters - was asked to predict the future of the web.

"I will answer very simply that the internet will disappear," he replied, before adding a bit more colour to his picture of tomorrow's connected world.

"There will be so many IP addresses... so many devices, sensors, things that you are wearing, things that you are interacting with that you won't even sense it. It will be part of your presence all the time. Imagine you walk into a room, and the room is dynamic. And with your permission and all of that, you are interacting with the things going on in the room."

"And with your permission and all of that". Covering yourself early there, Eric. Nicely done.

