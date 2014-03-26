Amazon launches "City on a Cloud" Innovation Challenge

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the City on a Cloud Innovation Challenge, a new worldwide competition to encourage local governments to develop cloud infrastructure and technology that will benefit citizens.

AWS will select seven grand prize winners for the two categories of Best Practices and Partners in Innovation. Each will receive $50,000 in AWS credits.

It will also award four additional prizes of $25,000 in AWS credit to application developers working towards a "Partners in Innovation" Award.

Entries must be in by May 12. Finalists will be announced at the end of May, and the winners will be announced on June 25 at the AWS Government, Education, and Nonprofits Sumposium in Wasington, DC.

Solving challenges

Entrants will be judged on the impact of their solution, the likelihood of long-term success, the implementation of AWS, and the potential to help local government solve challenges.

"The AWS Cloud is enabling government innovation at all levels. From the United States to Singapore, Europe to Brazil, and Japan to Australia, municipal governments and their technology partners are putting their ideas to work for citizens," said Teresa Carlson, VP of Worldwide Public Sector at AWS.

"We're looking forward to recognizing pioneering municipalities and partners, as well as seeing the next wave of ideas and innovations that will further transform what is possible for local and regional governments through low-cost, highly scalable, agile cloud computing services."