Hurry - you can save 55% on a Yamaha soundbar with this early Black Friday deal

The official Black Friday deals may not be kicking off until November 26, but you can already save a lot of money on your next soundbar thanks to this incredible discount from Amazon.

The retailer has slashed the price of the Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 and subwoofer by a whopping 55% in its early Black Friday soundbar deals, taking the price from £669 to just £299 - that's a saving of £370. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 deals in your region.)

This deal is set to expire on November 16, so you should snap it up now if you want to bag the soundbar and subwoofer combo at this low price.

Today's best early Black Friday soundbar deal

Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400: £669 Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400: £669 £299 at Amazon

Save £370 - If you're in the market for a new soundbar, this Yamaha model is a great choice. It comes with a wireless subwoofer, multiroom audio support, and an easy setup - and with 55%, it's close to its lowest ever price. Deal expires November 16

The Yamaha BAR 400 delivers a solid 2.1-channel performance, making it ideal for both movies and music - and an included wireless subwoofer means the bass should be very powerful indeed.

The inclusion of MusicCast allows for multiroom support, while DTS Virtual:X support delivers an immersive experience while watching films and TV shows.

The soundbar’s hi-fi credentials are further bolstered by the inclusion of hi-res audio up to 24bit/192kHz, and there’s support for MP3, WAV, AAC, AIFF, WMA, Apple Lossless, and FLAC file types. There's also various popular music streaming services built-in, giving you direct access to Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, and Qobuz, as well as AirPlay 2 support.

While it doesn't come with an onboard voice assistant, the MusicCast BAR 400 does work with Amazon Alexa - so if you pair it with an Echo speaker, you'll be able to control it with your voice alone.

At its £669 launch price, we were a little disappointed that the soundbar didn't come with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support - but this new deal changes everything, and the Yamaha BAR 400 is looking like a very enticing prospect for anyone decking out a home cinema setup on a budget.

We have seen prices drop as low as £269 in the past, so you may want to wait and see whether Amazon slashes the cost any further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday - but if you're sold on this excellent soundbar, you shouldn't hold off, especially as the deal is set to expire on November 16.

More Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals