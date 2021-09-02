Hurry – there's £80 off this stylish Garmin watch at Amazon right now

Right now, the Garmin Vivomove 3 is just £119.99 at Amazon – a saving of £80 off the regular price. That's a huge saving, and the best deal we've ever seen for this hybrid Garmin watch, even on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Not in the UK? Scroll for for the best Garmin deals near you.

Garmin Vivomove 3: £199.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £80 The Garmin Vivomove 3 usually sells for around £180 at Amazon, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. If you're looking for a sports watch that doubles as a smart watch for everyday wear, it's an ideal choice. This deal price only applies to the black model with slate hardware.

View Deal

The Garmin Vivomove 3 is one of the best Garmin watches around today, and has an unusual hybrid design with mechanical hands that move out of the way at the touch of a button, revealing a hidden digital display for your daily activity and workout stats. It's a stylish and unusual design that makes it a more stylish choice for everyday wear than a watch that's more conspicuously built for sports.

It's not packed with all the tools you'll find in a fully fledged running watch like the Garmin Fenix 6 or Forerunner 745, but it's a great all-occasions watch – particularly at such an affordable price.

More sports watch deals

If the Garmin Vivomove 3 isn't the right watch for you, there are lots more great offers available right now, and we've rounded up the very best.

Polar Ignite: £174,50 £132.54 at Amazon

Save £41.96 This is the cheapest we've seen the Polar Ignite – a serious running watch that delivers you the kind of detailed recovery stats you'd normally expect to pay a premium for.

View Deal

Polar Vantage M: £249 £155.07 at Amazon

Save £93.93 It might be a few years old now, but the Vantage M is still a top-notch running watch, particularly at this price. Although Polar launched the Vantage M2 earlier this year, it's only a relatively modest upgrade so this is a deal not to be missed.

View Deal

Polar Unite: £134.50 £89.50 at Amazon

Save £45 The Unite is Polar's entry-level sports watch, and this huge discount makes it more accessible than ever. If you're just getting into running or returning to exercise after a break, it could be the perfect watch for you.



View Deal

If you're not in the UK, here are the best Garmin Vivomove 3 deals near you.