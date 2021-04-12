Hurry – save up to 30% off Aftershokz running headphones

For a limited time, you can pick up a set of Aftershokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones for just £119.95 at Amazon – a saving of £30 off the regular asking price, and the cheapest we've ever seen them.

The Aftershokz Aeropex are some of the best running headphones we've ever tested – and some of the safest. They transmit vibrations through your cheekbones, which leaves your ears open and allows you to hear the world around you (including cars, cyclists and pedestrians) while you enjoy your music.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Aftershokz headphone deals near you.

Aftershokz Aeropex: £149.95 £119.95 at Amazon (save £30)

For a limited time, you can grab these superb bone conduction headphones of 20% off. Aftershokz makes some of the best running headphones around, and they're rarely on sale, so this is an excellent offer. They're available in red, blue, grey and white, while stock of each colour lasts.

Aftershokz has been developing bone conduction technology for many years now, and the Aeropex are its most advanced headphones to date. When we reviewed them, we were particularly impressed by their sound quality, as well as how slim and lightweight they are.

They also vibrate less than other bone conduction headsets, and you're unlikely to notice anything at all unless you crank the volume all the way up.

On a budget?

If the Aeropex are still a little pricey for you, then there's good news – Amazon has also slashed the price of the Aftershokz Trekz Air, bringing them down to just £69.95. That's a total saving of 30%.

Aftershokz Trekz Air: £99.95 £69.95 at Amazon (save £30)

If you're looking for a new pair of headphones for running outdoors or hitting the gym, the Trekz Air are a great choice. They're lightweight and leave your ears open, meaning you can still hear your surroundings. With 30% off at Amazon for a limited time, they're a great deal.

The Aftershokz Trekz Air aren't quite as sophisticated as the Aeropex, with slightly less impressive sound quality, but they're feather-light and comfortable to wear, even for long training runs and gym sessions.

Again, we rarely see them discounted, and we expect this special price won't last long, so move fast to grab them while you can.

