Hurry, it's your last chance to grab a bargain memory card during Prime Day

Memory cards for cameras, drones and consoles like the Nintendo Switch are usually some of the biggest bargains during the Prime Day deals – and this year is no different, with some huge savings on SD and microSD cards. (Not in the US/UK?Scroll down for deals in your region).

While it's not uncommon to see memory card deals appear throughout the year, they tend to be particularly good during sales like Prime Day. As you can see in our roundup below, top brands like SanDisk and PNY have got involved, and you can save up to 54% on some cards.

Which one should you go for? It depends on your camera and your needs, but it's generally best to avoid choosing the card with the biggest numbers on it – after all, your camera might not be able to take advantage of that performance. For example, some cameras won't accept cards over 32GB, but if you like to shoot lots of 4K video we'd recommend going for one with at least 64GB capacity.

If it's an SD memory card you're after, there are three main types of these: SD, SDHC (high capacity) or SDXC (extended capacity). If you have an older camera or want the cheapest storage possible, then standard SD cards (which usually offer 128B-2GB storage) will be fine. The sweet spot for many will be SDHC cards (which range from 4GB to 32GB), while pro performance is usually reserved for SDXC memory cards.

Most cards these days are class 10, but if you need to shoot 4K video on a full-frame camera or sports photography, you'll likely want an SDXC card with U3 speeds rather than U1. On the other hand, if you have a crop-sensor camera and are mainly doing street snapping with a spot of HD video, an SDHC card U1 memory card should be fine.

Read on for our pick of the best Prime Day memory card deals – these deals are hot, so we'd recommend snapping them up quickly, particularly as this is the last day of Amazon's big shopping event. Happy card shopping.

Today's best memory cards deals for Prime Day

Prime Day is always a great time to pick up some bargain memory cards, and this year has produced again. Whether you need a solid 256GB SDXC memory card, a CFexpress Type B card for your mirrorless camera, or a microSD card to relieve your Nintendo Switch storage woes, there'l be a memory card deal for you below.

The best Prime Day memory card deals in the US

SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card $46.56 $36.09 at Amazon

Save $10.47 – A great-value option for anyone who likes to dabble in burst photography or 4K video recording, this UHS-1 card offers shooting speeds of 70MB/s. The 256GB capacity will be good for a long shoot and it comes with a lifetime warranty and weather-proofing.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card $99.99 $45.59 at Amazon

Save $54.40 – A huge 54% saving on this speedy card, which serves up very solid 90MB/s shooting speeds and 170MB/s transfer speeds. That makes it a fine option for continuous shooting and 4K video, while its tough build (and lifetime warranty) make a it a trustworthy workhorse for trips out in the field.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card $99.99 $45.59 at Amazon

Save $38.29 – If 256GB storage isn't quite enough to give you 'one card for the day' peace of mind, then it's worth grabbing this 512GB option at its 29% off price. Like its lower capacity sibling, it serves up 90MB/s shot speeds and 170MB/s transfer speeds, which means you shoot be able to burst shoot pretty freely without your camera complaining with its flashing red light. It's ideal for 4K video, too.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B $181.65 $142.49 at Amazon

Save $39.16 – If you have a full-frame mirrorless camera from Canon, Nikon or Panasonic, it'll likely take CFexpress Type B cards. Initially, these were painfully expensive, but this 22% off deal makes them far more palatable. You get ludicrously fast 1700MB/s read speeds and 1200MB/s write speeds, which means this 128GB card can handle 8K video recording on the likes of the Canon EOS R5 and also raw 4K video.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I $44.99 $34.19 at Amazon

Save $10.80 – If you have a drone or action camera and need a card that can handle shooting 4K/60p video, this is the best of the Prime Day bunch. A 24% price drop makes it something of a bargain for 256GB capacity, while its UHS speed class 3 and V30 ratings mean it can handle high fps 4K without dropping frames. You also get an SD card adapter included for transferring files to your laptop.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC for Switch $46 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $8.01 – We've only once seen this Super Mario-themed card drop to this price before, so if you own a Switch it's a great time to snap it up. It offers the 100MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds you need to speedily download games or screenshots without having to delete any, plus it comes with the Mario Super Star seal of approval.

PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 MicroSDHC (3-pack) $17.99 $13.49 at Amazon

Save $4.50 – If you need some basic microSD cards for your phone, security camera, Raspberry Pi or 1080p-shooting camera, then it's hard to bear the value offered by this PNY three-pack. You get almost 100GB storage in total, while the U1 speed class is fine for recording Full HD video.

The best Prime Day memory card deals in the UK

SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £38 – A lowest-ever price for this 256GB makes it a great buy for anyone who's looking to shoot 4K video with a little light burst shooting. You get shooting speeds of 70MB/s, making it an ideal card for beginners and hobbyists.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB SDXC Memory Card £21.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Save £6 – Need a solid workhorse for your compact point-and-shoot camera or shooting Full HD video? Pick up one or two of these UHS-1 cards. This might not seem like a huge discount, but it's the lowest price we've seen for the 128GB version over the past year.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card £94.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £45 – Another record-low price for this speedy card, which is ideal for those looking to do a spot of burst photo shooting or 4K video recording. You get very decent 90MB/s shooting speeds, plus 170MB/s transfer speeds to help reduce your buffer's lag time and get those files onto your laptop quicker.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC for Switch £77.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save £40 – While we've seen this Mario-themed card drop to £49.99 in recent months, this is its lowest-ever price. If you're tired of having to delete games or screenshots because of the Switch's limited internal memory, this card's capacity and 90MB/s write speeds will sort you out nicely.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC £243.69 £177.99 at Amazon

Save £65.70 – Need a bottomless pit of storage for your Switch, action camera or smartphone? This 27% price slash on SanDisk's terabyte microSD card takes it down to its lowest-ever price. Considering it was retailing for over £450 just last year, it's impressively affordable. This card's read and write speeds are good for 4K video, while the A2 rating makes it ideal for the latest phones and tablets.

