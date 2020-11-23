Huawei phone deals: get big savings and free gifts for Black Friday at Amazon

Black Friday phone deals are well and truly ripe for the picking. We've already seen a whole slog of big reductions on Samsung smartphones and iPhones, and now Amazon has sprinkled some of that same magic on a bunch of Huawei handsets.

Whether you're after a slick discount on already mid-ranged price handset – like an £80 saving on the Huawei P Smart Pro, now £169.99 – or a juicy reduction on a premium flagship – the £100 discount on the Huawei P30 Pro ought to do it – Amazon has got you covered.

With a ton of savings across Huawei smartphones and other devices, Amazon Black Friday deals should certainly be on your watch during this big saving bonanza.

Amazon Black Friday phone deals on Huawei handsets

Huawei P Smart Pro: £249.99 £169.99 at Amazon | Save £80

Holding on strong with Android 9 interface, you can still utilise the Google Play Store with an older version of Android on the gorgeous Huawei P Smart handset, boasting a truly magnificent 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display. Unlock with a fingerprint sensor on its side and take stunning snaps with its triple sensor array, or a selfie or two with a gimmicky pop-up camera.

View Deal

Huawei P Smart 2021: £239.98 £199.99 at Amazon | Save £39.99 + Free Huawei Band 4

Purchase this already ridiculously affordable handset and bag yourself a free Huawei Band 4 fitness tracker, too. Enjoy fast charging, getting two hours from 10 minutes of charging with its 5000mAh battery cell. Running on Android 10 OpenSource, it's worth noting Google won't be integrated like in older model Huawei handsets.

View Deal

Huawei P40: £699.99 £528.75 at Amazon | Save £40 + Free PU case

Spice up your smartphone photography with the fabulous 50MP main camera sensor, alongside a 16MP ultra-wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens. Showcasing Huawei's new AppGallery, enjoy the complete Huawei experience. This bundle includes a case to keep your P40 handset safe.

View Deal

Huawei P40 Pro: £767 £746.92 at Amazon | Save £20.08 | Free PU case

Get the true AppGallery debut with the P40 Pro and enjoy the powers of owning a 5G handset with exceptional bandwidth on your side, too. Loaded with Leica triple-array camera package and powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset, this is one impressive smartphone.View Deal

Huawei P40 Lite: £279.99 £230.99 at Amazon | Save £49

Fancy a cheaper take on Huawei's current flagship? Why not make the most of this exceptional Black Friday saving on the Huawei P40 Lite with its AI quad camera array and 16MP selfie camera. The 5G variant is also available with a £100 discount.



View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon | Save £100

Still want to cling onto the reliability of Android and Google Play Store? Pick up the Huawei P30 Pro, which remains a fantastic runner with exceptional flagship features, including its amazing 50x SuperZoom and Kirin 980 processor.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.