Hindi movies and TV are hugely popular the world over, with the Indian diaspora spread across just about every country. And, with Bollywood's incredible work-rate, there's always something new to watch.

From serials like Anupama to smash-hit movies like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Rockstar, there's something for every taste. However, if you're not in India it can be hard to find a website to watch Hindi movies online at all, let alone for free. So, below we'll run down the best sites for watching Hindi movies online, and how to access them if you're currently out of India.

How to watch Hindi movies online abroad

How to watch Hindi movies online anywhere (Image credit: ExpressVPN) The best way of watching Hindi movies online when you're not in India is by using ExpressVPN. With plenty of servers worldwide and a good choice in India, you can virtually change your location and access all your subscriptions wherever you are. Plus, TechRadar readers can now claim three months free on a 12-month plan.

If you're on holiday or living abroad, unfortunately you won't be able to access the content you're used to on services like Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot – even if you pay for a premium subscription.

However, there's a quick and easy way around that.

By using a VPN, you'll be able to change your location and watch Hindi movies online wherever you are. All you need to do is open up your VPN, connect to an India VPN server, and start watching.

Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN – it's fast, works well for accessing Indian content, and has great customer support in case anything doesn't work like you expect.

It's perfect for accessing premium services like Disney+ Hotstar that you pay for yet can't access outside of India, but you can also use to it to access free content on lots of other sites that you're missing out on too.

More addictive Hindi TV: see how to watch Anupama

Best sites to watch Hindi movies online

The streaming services we've outlined below all offer both free and paid plans, meaning that you can browse the full library without spending any money, and watch lots of shows and movies for free without handing over your credit card details.

We've also tested them with ExpressVPN, and the VPN unblocks every streaming provider effectively. That means if you've got a subscription to any of these services and you're outside India, you can watch all the premium content you pay for without worry.

So, below are the best websites to watch Hindi movies online for free:

(Image credit: Future)

1. Disney+ Hotstar

As the world's premium provider of Hindi movies and TV, Disney+ Hotstar (also known as just Hotstar in the UK, US, and Canada) is probably your best option.

Subscriptions range from totally free to Rs 1,499 per year, and each level offers more content. However, even on the free plan you'll be able to watch a huge amount of content, with back-catalogues of shows like Anupama and Bigg Boss.

Paying subscribers will get tons of Disney content and live sports too – but if you just want something to fill the time, a free plan will do the job.

Outside of India you'll find that Hotstar has a very different selection, and no free options. So, if you've gone abroad, using a VPN with Hotstar will get you access to all the shows you love.

(Image credit: Voot)

2. Voot

Arguably Hotstar's biggest rival, Voot is another excellent site for watching Hindi movies online.

Pricing is quite similar to Hotstar, with a number of different plans available ranging from free to Rs 499 a year. Again, though, there's a good selection of free content available, including new seasons of reality TV show Splitsvilla and other dramas, plus movies like Petta, Puli, and Baashha to name a few.

Voot doesn't have a huge range of sports content, but there are plenty of Hindi movies and full series available for free – and if you want to watch more, subscriptions aren't too expensive either.

Sign up now on the Voot website

(Image credit: Future)

3. SonyLIV

SonyLIV is another premium service that offers a seriously good free package. You'll have to sign up to a premium plan to get ad-free, brand-new content, but if you're a fan of older Hindi movies there's a huge selection to choose from.

Plus, if you want to take a break from movies and TV, SonyLIV has tons of great sporting content, with exclusive UFC coverage, WWE, Champions league games and highlights, and of course plenty of cricket. Live sports are only available with a premium subscription, but at Rs 999 a year it's quite affordable.

Sign up now on the SonyLIV website

(Image credit: Zee5)

4. Zee5

If you're looking to watch Hindi movies and TV for free without signing up at all, Zee5 is a great choice.

When you head to the site, you'll see there are lots of movies tagged as Premium, but search a little deeper and you'll find tons of free content available to watch without even signing up.

What's more, Zee5 is available almost worldwide, so even if you're in the UK, US, or just about anywhere else, you'll be able to watch it without a VPN.

Sign up now on the Zee5 website

(Image credit: Eros Now)

5. Eros Now

Like Zee5, Eros Now is available in regions outside India, but only the Indian version has a wealth of free content available.

With lots of Hindi films only accessible in India for nothing, using a VPN to change your location with Eros Now is a great way to access content for free when you're abroad.

If you do want to sign up for all the premium content as well, in India Eros Now is just Rs 399 for a year, or Rs 49 a month. However, In the UK, for example, it's much more expensive at £39.99 a year.

Sign up now on the Eros Now website

How to watch Hindi movies from outside your country

The easiest way to watch Hindi movies online anywhere is to use ExpressVPN. It provides over 3,000 servers worldwide which allow you to virtually change your location, and its excellent speeds and reliable connections mean you won't be left buffering when trying to watch HD movies. What's more, ExpressVPN is also super secure, meaning you'll be able to watch Hindi movies online wherever you are and protect your privacy at the same time. With a 30-day money-back guarantee you can trial the service risk free for a month, and TechRadar readers can now claim three months free on the 12-month plan.

View Deal