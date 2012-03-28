Ridley Scott: Making Prometheus in 3D is really easy

Legendary director Ridley Scott has told Total Film that working with 3D has been easy; as he puts the finishing touches to his latest movie Prometheus.

The Alien prequel is already marked out as one of the major movies of the year, and represents Scott's first foray into 3D, but the transition has apparently been relatively easy.

"I'm kind of naturally visual anyway, that's where I come from and you're working off superb 3D screens, which are on the floor, and are really big. It was just wonderful," Scott told Total Film.

"I was shooting on 3D, then seeing it on the floor. It was easy, I must say."

Visual effect

Scott believes that you have to be careful to use 3D in the right way, or it becomes a gimmick.

"You only want to push it so far, before it becomes arrows popping out of the screen and stabbing you in the eye. You use it for visual effect.

"I'm actually deciding right now how deep to make it on certain sequences…you can literally, as it were, twiddle a knob, and the depth will increase.

"It's kind of bizarre, but there it is. Technologically it's absolutely staggering.

"I was working with MPC in London, looking after almost 1,300 big FX shots, and every night they would pipe through shots to a big screen in my office in Lexington Street.

"I would sit there watching a sequence that had just been graded or refined in perfect 3D. Really amazing."

Via Total Film