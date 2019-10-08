Grab this Xbox One S All-Digital and four top games for less than £200 at Currys

With the Xbox Project Scarlett right around the corner it may not seem all that appealing to splash the cash on a current generation Xbox, but Currys Black Friday deals may as well have already started with this Xbox One S All-Digital bundle that is mighty tempting.

For just £169, you can pick up the digital-only 1TB Xbox One S console, one month of Xbox Live Gold and four games – including the newly released FIFA 20.

To put that in perspective, this means you're making a total savings of £60 overall on buying the items separately – with FIFA 20 alone usually costing £60. Typically the Xbox One S All-Digital would set you back £199.

It's worth noting that the Xbox One S All-Digital cannot play physical discs. So don't expect to use it as a Blu-Ray player like you can with the Xbox One X. However, it does support HDR and 4K streaming.

This is a must-have for those who want to have an Xbox on hand, but would prefer one that takes up minimal room and won't cost a fortune.

In our full Xbox One S All-Digital review, we said:

"The Xbox One S All-Digital looks and performs like its predecessor – minus the disc drive. It's more convenient for those who are happy to do away with physical discs, offering plenty of space for digital downloads, but struggles to live up to its price tag."