Grab these brilliant headphones deals with huge savings on Jabra wireless earbuds

If you're searching for a last-minute gift for the music lover in your life, check out these fantastic Jabra headphones deals from Amazon, with savings on everything from noise-cancelling over-ears to sporty wireless earbuds.

While there are lots of savings to be had, the top deal for us has to be one the Jabra Elite 65t, which have been reduced from £169.99 to just £99, saving you over £70. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Jabra headphones deals in your region.)

These true wireless earbuds are made with working out in mind, with an IP56 water and dust resistance rating meaning they can withstand a little sweat or rain; plus, an integrated motion sensor means you can track your fitness and performance while you use them.

Not a fan of wireless earbuds? You can also save on Jabra over-ear headphones, which boast excellent noise cancellation and great audio quality:

Today's best Jabra headphones deals

Jabra Elite 65t: £149.99 £76 at Amazon

Save over £70 on these great wireless earbuds. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd. It's worth noting that quite a few of the colour options are sold out, so you'll need to act fast if you want to bag this deal.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Looking for something more sports-friendly? Designed for athletes, these earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts – and are currently £70 off.

View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £209.99 £172.68 at Amazon

Save £37 on these fantastic running earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life. While this particular deal is for the grey colour option with wireless charging, you can find discounts on other variations on these true wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Happy to settle for a slightly lower battery life? The Jabra Elite 75t have been reduced by £40, and with ANC and an IP55 rating, they're a great pair of wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £189 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. This fantastic deal sees the price of the Jabra Elite 85H drop to near-Black Friday levels, saving you just over £90.View Deal

Jabra Elite 45H: £89.99 £69 at Amazon

Bag yourself a neat £20 saving on these Jabra wireless headphones. For your money you're getting 50 hours of battery life, a slick, foldable design, and 40mm drivers for superior audio quality.View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out the best prices we've found for Jabra headphones below: