Grab a great deal on Aftershokz sports headphones right now

Right now, you can pick up the Aftershokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones for just £119.95 at Amazon. That's a saving of £30 off the regular price, and an impressive deal for this premium headset.

Aftershokz makes some of the best running headphones and swimming headphones around, and they rarely drop below full price – even during events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday – so this is an offer not to be missed.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Aftershokz deals near you.

Biggest saving Aftershokz Aeropex: £149.95 £119.95 at Amazon

Save £30 The Aeropex is Aftershokz's top-end headset, and this is its lowest price ever. We've only seen it this cheap before on two occasions over the past year, and this offer ends on Sunday August 29, so move fast to grab it while you can.

When we reviewed the Aftershokz Aeropex, we called them "the best bone conduction headphones you can buy" – and for good reason. They're super slim and lightweight, so you'll barely notice them while working out, and their battery life has been significantly improved.

The open-ear design means you can still hear the world around you while enjoying your music and podcasts, making them a safer choice than regular earbuds for running and cycling. In fact, they're even permitted by UK Athletics in many road races (though always check before taking them along).

More great Aftershokz deals

If the Aeropex is still a little too expensive for you, there are also some great deals on the rest of the Aftershokz range. We were particularly impressed by the Aftershokz Trekz Air when we reviewed it back in 2018, and it's aged particularly well. It's extremely lightweight and comfortable, and although the sound quality doesn't quite match that of the Aeropex, it's still perfectly respectable – particularly when you're working out hard.

Aftershokz Trekz Air: £99.95 £89 at Wiggle

Save £10.95 Wiggle has an impressive sale on right now, and has knocked a good chunk of cash off one of Aftershokz' best headsets. The Trekz Air are almost on a par with the Aeropex for weight and performance, and are much cheaper with this deal.

Aftershokz OpenMove: £79.95 £71.99 at ProBikeKit

Save £7.96 The OpenMove is Aftershokz' budget headset, and it's even cheaper right now at ProBikeKit, which has undercut Amazon's prices. This particular deal applies to the Himalayan Pink model, but you can also snap up the Alpine White, Elevation Blue or Slate Grey versions for a couple of pounds more.

Aftershokz Xtrainerz: £139.95 £134.99 at Currys

Save £5 A modest discount on the waterproof Xtrainerz at Currys, but it's currently sold out at Amazon, and any deal at all is rare. If you're looking for a set of headphones for swimming, this is one of the best around.

