Trending

Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones at the lowest price yet

By published

Save £80 on some of the best headphones you can buy

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones cheapest price header
(Image credit: Future)

The Sony WH-1000XM3s were going in and out of stock frequently over Black Friday, much to the disappointment of many looking for a great deal. However, they're available once again and you can get a pair for their cheapest ever price of just £159 at Amazon (was £259).

For a long time, the Sony WH-1000XM3 were considered to be some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you could buy. They were recently pipped to the top spot by the Sony WH-1000XM4 but actually aren't so significantly different that you would want to dismiss them. And when you can get them for £90 less compared to this newer model with this deal, the saving is definitely worth it.

Right now, that makes them one of the cheapest noise-cancelling headphone deals you can buy. No other pair with similar features is available for as low as this, with the closest option being the Bose 700 headphones for £169 at Amazon. However, these will not be dispatched for up to a month so are unlikely to arrive before Christmas.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for more of the best headphone deals in your region).

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £239

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £239 £159 at Amazon
Save £80 – These headphones have sold out multiple times since Black Friday at various stores but are available once again at Amazon at a record low price. They may be the older model but have many of the same features as the recent release - such as industry-leading noise-cancellation and high-resolution audio - that got them to the top spot of our best headphones guide for two years running. Plus, they are £90 cheaper than the XM4s making them a premium option for a budget price.

View Deal

Want to browse through a few other options first? You can take a look through our best headphones guide to see some other choices including earbuds and wired options. You can also see more of the latest noise-cancelling headphone deals on other top cans below. 

James Pickard
James Pickard

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
See more Audio news