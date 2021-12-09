Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones at the lowest price yet

The Sony WH-1000XM3s were going in and out of stock frequently over Black Friday, much to the disappointment of many looking for a great deal. However, they're available once again and you can get a pair for their cheapest ever price of just £159 at Amazon (was £259).

For a long time, the Sony WH-1000XM3 were considered to be some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you could buy. They were recently pipped to the top spot by the Sony WH-1000XM4 but actually aren't so significantly different that you would want to dismiss them. And when you can get them for £90 less compared to this newer model with this deal, the saving is definitely worth it.

Right now, that makes them one of the cheapest noise-cancelling headphone deals you can buy. No other pair with similar features is available for as low as this, with the closest option being the Bose 700 headphones for £169 at Amazon. However, these will not be dispatched for up to a month so are unlikely to arrive before Christmas.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for more of the best headphone deals in your region).

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £239 Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £239 £159 at Amazon

Save £80 – These headphones have sold out multiple times since Black Friday at various stores but are available once again at Amazon at a record low price. They may be the older model but have many of the same features as the recent release - such as industry-leading noise-cancellation and high-resolution audio - that got them to the top spot of our best headphones guide for two years running. Plus, they are £90 cheaper than the XM4s making them a premium option for a budget price.

