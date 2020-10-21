Get free Airpods and an exclusive £20 discount with these cheap iPhone 12 deals

When Apple revealed iPhone 12 deals, they came with the disheartening news that you would not only be missing the charging block and headphones in the box, but also that Apple would not be including any pre-order gifts.

Luckily, a lot of retailers are working around that, including their own promotions and freebies. Of all of options we've seen so far, one from Mobiles.co.uk is our favourite.

Across a range of iPhone 12 contracts, Mobiles.co.uk are throwing in a free pair of Airpods 2nd generation. On top of that, if you use the code 25OFF12, you will cut £25 off the upfront cost.

Between these two factors and the already affordable prices these plans offer, they stand out as some of the best options we've seen so far.

See the best iPhone 12 Pro deals

iPhone 12 deals + free Airpods:

What's the iPhone 12 like?

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography, and ups the display with more pixels and higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness, and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.



Read our full iPhone 12 review to find out more