Get almost £350 off a Dell XPS 15 at Currys PC World’s big payday sale

As the end of the month looms, and payday rolls around – for many of us, anyway – Currys PC World has decided to roll out some discounts to tempt you into parting from your hard earned cash, with 10% off certain laptops and desktop PCs.

These ‘payday deals’ comprise of a 10% reduction across all Lenovo’s desktop PCs, although note that this excludes gaming machines. So you can take your pick from amongst Lenovo’s merry lot of towers, more compact PC boxes, and all-in-ones – just use the code LENDESK10 at checkout to secure your discount.

Also, the retailer is knocking off 10% from all Windows laptops which have an Intel Core i7 processor, although again this excludes gaming notebooks, and also Microsoft’s Surface range, and any clearance models. So just bear those caveats in mind, and use the code INTELI710 at checkout.

Here are a couple of deals which caught our eye in both these respective categories. Bear in mind that these discounts run from today until February 25 (next Monday).

Lenovo 520 24-inch all-in-one PC £899 £674.10 at Currys PC World

This all-in-one packs an Intel Core i5+ 8400T processor and has 8GB of system RAM, a 1TB hard disk, along with a 16GB Intel Optane module to speed up that spinning drive. It has already been reduced from £899 to £749, and by applying the 10% discount – code LENDESK10 at checkout – the price is knocked down to £674.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 9570 Core i7 laptop £2,099 £1,754.10 at Currys PC World

Want to maximise your savings by nabbing a high-end laptop with 10% off? Then consider this Dell XPS 15 with a 4K display, Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, with GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) graphics. This model has already been reduced from £2,099 to £1,949, and with the 10% discount – use code INTELI710 at checkout – the price becomes £1,754. Yes, it’s still expensive, but remember you’re saving £345 here.View Deal