Get a massive saving on iPhone 12 and 12 mini deals with this Black Friday sale

Black Friday iPhone deals: what you should expect this year

iPhone 12 Mini deals:

iPhone 12 deals:

What are the iPhone 12 devices like?

iPhone 12 Mini:

The smallest of Apple's four iPhone 12 devices, the Mini is all about bringing both the size and price down. While normally this would result in a device that is lacking in a number of areas, the iPhone 12 Mini actually shares many of the key specs of the other devices.

It has the same A14 Bionic chip, the same MagSafe features, 5G capabilities and more. However, it obviously has to lose out somewhere. It has a far smaller battery than the rest, a lower resolution and fewer camera lenses than the Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.