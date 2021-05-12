Garmin deal: the superb Garmin Venu 2S is already on sale at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Venu 2S for £309.76 at Amazon – a saving of over £40 off the regular price. This striking smartwatch was only launched a few weeks ago, so this is an impressive early deal.

The Venu 2S is a slightly smaller version of the Garmin Venu 2. It has a face measuring 40mm rather than 45mm, making it a good choice for smaller wrists any anyone who prefers a more discrete design, but the two are otherwise identical.

Garmin Venu 2S: £349.99 £309.76 at Amazon

There's just over £40 off the superb Garmin Venu 2S at Amazon right now. This superb watch was only released a few weeks ago, so it's surprising to see it on sale so soon, and we expect the offer won't last long. This deal applies to the graphite black version.

When we reviewed the Garmin Venu 2, we were particularly impressed by how well it married smartwatch features with fitness tracking tools, making it a great watch for all occasions. It looks super smart too, with a stainless steel bezel, polymer case, and silicone strap.

Its vivid AMOLED display is particularly striking, with a super high resolution that lets you see a huge amount of data on screen at once – whether it's smartphone notifications, data from your latest run, or a muscle map showing which parts of your body you've been working in the gym.

This deal applies to the graphite black version; some of the other colorways are also discounted, but not as steeply.

