These are the 12 worst video game movies ever made

Pixels became a certified flop this past weekend, and while the world debates whether this is the end of Adam Sandler, the movie star, we here at TechRadar decided to take a look at movies based on video games (not just ones that feature them as - admittedly central - plot points) and pick out the worst of the worst.

From bad acting to nonsensical/nonexistent plots to having absolutely nothing to do with the video games from which they stem, the movies on this list all have one thing in common: they're just plain awful.

These are our staff picks for the worst video game movies of all time. If we've left one off you'd like to see (or think we got it completely wrong), give us a shout!