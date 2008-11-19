WIN! Nintendo DS and Star Wars The Clone Wars: Jedi Alliance

Fancy a Nintendo DS and a copy of Star Wars The Clone Wars: Jedi Alliance? Then read on...

The galaxy far, far away takes on a dazzling new look in the first-ever CG-animated Star Wars feature - Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It's a major entertainment event that includes a brand new movie, a weekly television series and an exciting videogame.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduces generations of fans to brand new characters including Anakin Skywalker's new Padawan learner Ahsoka Tano and promises epic new adventures as well as classic rivalries that delve deeper into the Star Wars saga.

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Jedi Alliance takes you into the world of the all-new Star Wars animated feature film and television series set between Episode II and Episode III.

Experience the combined power when two Jedi join forces to fight as one. Choose your favourite Jedi pair at the start of each mission and experience unique moves and combat skills.

With an innovative stylus-based input, controlling the Jedi's movement and lightsaber combat has never felt more immersive.

The lucky winner of our competition will win not only a copy of Star Wars The Clone Wars: Jedi Alliance but a Nintendo DS, too!

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Jedi Alliance is out now in the UK through Activision.

This competition has now closed. The winner is Anthony Wilks.