Five things I learned while looking after Kanye in the YeYeGotchi app

Because it was inevitable, you can go one the Apple app store or Google Play Store right now and download the unofficial Kanye West Tamagotchi app. It's called YeYeGotchi and lets you fulfil your dream of being at Yeezy's beck and call, whenever he wants.

The aim of the game is like that of any ordinary Tamagotchi - just keep Ye happy. He has four different requirements that must be satisfied in his lifestyle as the "greatest living rock star" – hunger, drink, fun and sleep.

The "Fun" option includes a bunch of little mini games, but before you play them you'll need to make sure Yeezy has enough energy by putting him down for a quick nap.

Here are a few things we've learnt after taking care of Yeezus for a day and a bit.